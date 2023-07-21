How do you fix the Diablo 4 start game pending error? This notification appears alongside the message ‘pending while queued’, which doesn’t fully explain why it appears you can’t log in. Take a deep breath – we’re here to help you investigate, and get to the root cause of the problem.

Sadly, Diablo 4 doesn’t come with an offline mode – so there’s no way of avoiding the Diablo 4 start game pending error when it occurs. Our complete list of error codes can help you identify the root cause of any issue preventing you from accessing Blizzard’s ARPG. For the time being, here’s how to fix the Diablo 4 start game pending error, so you can get back to building the best Diablo 4 classes in no time.

What does the Diablo 4 start game pending error mean?

The Diablo 4 start game pending error occurs while queued for the game, and indicates that the servers are overloaded.

The best place to keep up with any server developments is right here on PCGamesN, with our dedicated guide to the Diablo 4 current server status. We also recommend bookmarking the Battle.net support page and Blizzard CS Twitter account for any official announcements regarding a fix.

How do I fix the Diablo 4 start game pending error?

Given that the Diablo 4 start game pending error is a server-side issue, the only course of action is to wait for Blizzard to implement a fix.

The Diablo 4 start game pending error joins the likes of error code 300008 and error code 316719 as a problem that can only be resolved by Blizzard, but it’s also worth checking in with your Diablo 4 crossplay pals to see if the issue is affecting a specific platform.

If you’ve got some time to kill while you wait for Blizzard to fix the Diablo 4 start game pending error, why not check out the best Diablo 4 builds while you wait? We’ve also got some tips for tackling Diablo 4 world bosses once the servers are back online, as well as the battle pass and quest list for the latest season.