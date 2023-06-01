Is Diablo 4 on Steam? How to download

Is Diablo 4 on Steam? The click ‘em up from Blizzard is upon us, and many players are likely scouring the internet for the best deal on Diablo 4. Steam is the largest digital videogame storefront, offering regular sales and a fairly easy-to-use interface, but will you be able to purchase download Diablo 4 from the Valve-owned shop?

The Diablo 4 release date is tantalizingly close, and after such a stellar Diablo 4 review, it’s easy to see why many players are clambering to get in on the ground floor. You’ll want to get started as early as possible if you want to perfect your Diablo 4 class of choice – defeating the Mother of Sanctuary isn’t an easy task, after all. Here’s what you need to know about playing Diablo 4 on Steam.

Can you buy Diablo 4 on Steam?

No, you can’t buy Diablo 4 from Steam at launch. The slightly longer answer is still no, but with a slight caveat that it may turn up eventually if the Microsoft acquisition of Activision-Blizzard goes through.

Titles like Destiny 2 have found their way to Steam in recent years after some company-wide tinkering. You can, of course, purchase Diablo 4 from Battle.net, and if you do it soon you’ll still be able to get in on the Diablo 4 preload ahead of the early access start time.

