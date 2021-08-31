Want to know where to leave secret documents in Fortnite? It’s finally time to put an end to the alien invasion once and for all. After opening the mission kit and placing a jammer outside an IO base, you’ll need to drop some secret documents at certain bus stops on the Fortnite map, in order to attract the attention of a mole in IO who has been working against the human race. However, not all of the bus stops are attractive enough for the mole to notice them.

Once you’ve completed this step, you then need to talk to either one of the following Fortnite NPCs: Joey, Sunny, or Dreamflower. After that, it’s just a simple matter of leaving an IO car at an alien settlement and deploying pallets with cat food around an IO base to complete all of this weeks’ Fortnite legendary challenges

There are four bus stops where you can plant the secret documents, but you need only to leave behind one set of secret documents to complete the challenge. We’ll show you where to leave secret documents at a bus stop in Fortnite and with any luck, we’ll be able to lure the mole out of hiding.

Fortnite secret documents bus stop locations

If you don’t want to keep opening the map in-game, we’ve created a map with pins on each one of the correct bus stop locations. As soon as you reach one of the bus stops, you’ll see a blue outline of a suitcase – activate it to leave the secret documents.

Here are all of the bus stops where you can leave secret documents in Fortnite:

Just outside Pleasant Park from the road leading to Boney Burbs

from the road leading to Boney Burbs Just outside of the main gates in Steamy Stacks

Just outside Retail Row from the road leading to Catty Corner

from the road leading to Catty Corner Outside of Holly Hatchery

And those are all of the locations where you can leave secret documents at bus stations in Fortnite. There isn’t much time until Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 starts up in September – now is the perfect time to complete your battle pass. Completing these legendary quests helps to unlock all of the Fortnite skins. This includes the Kymera skin, which you can customise with many styles. You don’t have long to complete the styles collection, and you’ll need to collect all of the Fortnite alien artifacts or team up with friends to open Fortnite cosmic chests to purchase them, so do be quick.