Genshin Impact Ayato materials – all ascension materials

Looking for Ayato’s ascension materials? The head of the Kamisato Clan, and Ayaka’s older brother; it looks like the mysterious Ayato could arrive in the Genshin Impact 2.6 update. Now’s the time to start gathering all the materials you need to ascend Ayato, one of the next Genshin Impact characters.

Ayato’s abilities have been datamined, so we know a fair bit about the five-star Hydro character, including that he leads the Shuumatsuban, the ninja organisation that our favourite little sleepy ninja, Sayu, belongs to. The community are eagerly anticipating Ayato’s arrival, so it’s a great time to start collecting the materials you need to unlock additional abilities and fully ascend his character.

According to datamined information, Ayato shares ascension materials with other Hydro characters, such as Kokomi and his sister Ayaka. Many of his materials can be found across Inazuma, but they take a long time to collect. Ayato’s materials are all readily available, so you can start accumulating them now – here are all the materials you need to fully ascend Ayato.

Ayato ascension materials

The following materials are required to ascend Ayato, according to Honey Hunter World:

Character ascension materials

Ascension phase Character level Materials Mora 1 20 1x Varunada Lazurite Sliver, 3x Sakura Bloom, 3x Old Handguard 20,000 2 40 3x Varunada Lazurite Fragment, 2x Dew of Repudiation, 10x Sakura Bloom, 15x Old Handguard 40,000 3 50 6x Varunada Lazurite Fragment, 4x Dew of Repudiation, 20x Sakura Bloom, 12x Kageuchi Handguard 60,000 4 60 3x Varunada Lazurite Fragment, 8x Dew of Repudiation, 30x Sakura Bloom, 18x Kageuchi Handguard 80,000 5 70 6x Varunada Lazurite Fragment, 12x Dew of Repudiation, 45x Sakura Bloom, 12x Famed Handguard 100,000 6 80 6x Varunada Lazurite Gemstone, 20x Dew of Repudiation, 60x Sakura Bloom, 24x Famed Handguard 120,000

Talent ascension materials

Level Materials Mora 2 3x Teachings of Elegance, 6x Old Handguard 12,500 3 2x Guide to Elegance, 3x Kageuchi Handguard 17,500 4 4x Guide to Elegance, 4x Kageuchi Handguard 25,000 5 6x Guide to Elegance, 6x Kageuchi Handguard 30,000 6 9x Guide to Elegance, 9x Kageuchi Handguard 37,500 7 4x Philosophies of Elegance, 4x Famed Handguard, 1x Mudra of the Malefic General 120,000 8 6x Philosophies of Elegance, 6x Famed Handguard, 1x Mudra of the Malefic General 250,000 9 12x Philosophies of Elegance, 9x Famed Handguard, 2x Mudra of the Malefic General 450,000 10 16x Philosophies of Elegance, 12x Famed Handguard, 2x Mudra of the Malefic General, 1x Crown of Insight 700,000

Ayato materials farming guide

Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom was added in the 2.0 update when Inazuma arrived in Genshin Impact. This glowing pink flower can only be found on Inazuma islands; you need to attack the petals with an Electro ability to reveal the ascension materials. You need 168 Sakura Blooms to fully ascend Ayato – here’s a guide to all the Genshin Impact Sakura Bloom locations.

Handguards

You can obtain Handguards by defeating Nobushi and Kairagi enemies in Inazuma. Old Handguards are a common ascension material dropped by Nobushi. Kageuchi Handguards are a little tougher to get your hands on, as you need to defeat enemies that are level 40 or higher, and Famed Handguards require you to defeat enemies that are at least level 60. You can check out our Genshin Impact Handguard farming guide on how to obtain this ascension material quickly.

Dew of Repudiation

This unique material is a boss drop; you need to defeat a level 30 Hydro Hypostasis, a normal boss found in Suigetsu Pool, Watatsumi Island.

Hydro ascension materials

The Hydro ascension materials: Varunada Lazurite fragments, slivers, chunks, and gemstones can be obtained by defeating the following weekly and normal bosses:

Oceanid

Stormterror

Hydro Hypostasis

Childe

You can also use Hydro ascension material to craft different variations of Varunada Lazurite, such as using three slivers to make a fragment.

Talent ascension materials

To get Ayato’s talent ascension books, you need to complete the Violet Court, Thundering Valley, on either Tuesday, Friday, or Sunday.

Other materials

Mudra of the Malefic General is a puppet joint obtained from completing the Trounce Domain, End of the Oneiric Euthymia, which can be found by Grand Narukami Shrine on Narukami Island once you’ve finished Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act II. It can also be crafted using either one Tears of the Calamitous God and one Dream Solvent or The Meaning of Aeons and one Dream Solvent. You need six Mudra of the Malefic General to fully ascend Ayato.

To reach level 10 in each talent requires a Crown of Insight. You can get one from the 2.5 Three Realms Gateway Offering, and there are currently six permanently available: one via offerings to the Frostbearing Tree and five from the Sacred Sakura.

That’s where you’ll find all of Ayato’s ascension materials in Genshin Impact. You’ll also need a lot of mora to ascend his character – so keep an eye out for free goodies with the latest Genshin Impact codes.