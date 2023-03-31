Genshin Impact 3.6 still won’t give us Eula rerun after 18-month wait

Genshin Impact's version 3.6 special program revealed that Eula will be MIA for yet another update, meaning she's been absent from the anime game for 18 months.

Genshin Impact 3.6 still won't give us Eula rerun after 18-month wait: anime girl with blue hair frowning
Ethan Anderson

Published:

Genshin Impact

Today’s Genshin Impact special program stream for version 3.6 broke the hearts of every potential Eula main by revealing that she, once again, won’t be getting a banner. Instead, the anime game will be offering Nahida and Nilou in the first half, then Baizhu, Ganyu, and Kaveh in the second half. So, Eula will continue to carry the longest streak of not appearing on a Genshin Impact banner, pushing the record past 18 months.

Looking at this lineup objectively, the combination of Nahida, Nilou, Baizhu, and Kaveh doesn’t mesh well with a Cryo character at all. Three of those characters use Dendro and one is a Hydro user that favours Dendro teams.

It would make sense not to have a single Cryo character in there, but for some reason, Ganyu – a Cryo main DPS – is getting her third rerun in just over a year’s time. Truthfully, it’s a bit baffling at this point.

In all honesty, as a native of Mondstadt, Eula should’ve gotten a rerun during the Mondstadt Windblume event earlier in Genshin Impact version 3.5, instead of giving banners to both Ayaka and Shenhe – two Cryo characters who have nothing to do with Mondstadt.

Genshin Impact 3.6 still won't give us Eula rerun after 18-month wait: anime characters in portraits next to descriptive text

Now, players who have been waiting for Eula will need to be even more patient. She hasn’t had a rerun since November 2021 though, so that patience may have worn thin a long time ago.

HoYoverse hasn’t yet revealed the four-star characters that’ll be available on the Genshin Impact version 3.6 banners, but we now know for sure that Eula will have to wait until at least version 3.7 to make an appearance.

In the meantime, you’re still able to pull for Ayaka and Shenhe during the second half of the current update before version 3.6 goes live in just under two weeks.

More from PCGamesN

Lover of RPG games and all things Zelda, Pokémon, Dragon Age, or Tales related. Currently covering a whole lot of Genshin Impact for sites like GameSpot and PCGamesN, with past experience as Deputy Guides Editor for Twinfinite.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.