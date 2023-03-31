Genshin Impact 3.6 still won’t give us Eula rerun after 18-month wait

Today’s Genshin Impact special program stream for version 3.6 broke the hearts of every potential Eula main by revealing that she, once again, won’t be getting a banner. Instead, the anime game will be offering Nahida and Nilou in the first half, then Baizhu, Ganyu, and Kaveh in the second half. So, Eula will continue to carry the longest streak of not appearing on a Genshin Impact banner, pushing the record past 18 months.

Looking at this lineup objectively, the combination of Nahida, Nilou, Baizhu, and Kaveh doesn’t mesh well with a Cryo character at all. Three of those characters use Dendro and one is a Hydro user that favours Dendro teams.

It would make sense not to have a single Cryo character in there, but for some reason, Ganyu – a Cryo main DPS – is getting her third rerun in just over a year’s time. Truthfully, it’s a bit baffling at this point.

In all honesty, as a native of Mondstadt, Eula should’ve gotten a rerun during the Mondstadt Windblume event earlier in Genshin Impact version 3.5, instead of giving banners to both Ayaka and Shenhe – two Cryo characters who have nothing to do with Mondstadt.

Now, players who have been waiting for Eula will need to be even more patient. She hasn’t had a rerun since November 2021 though, so that patience may have worn thin a long time ago.

HoYoverse hasn’t yet revealed the four-star characters that’ll be available on the Genshin Impact version 3.6 banners, but we now know for sure that Eula will have to wait until at least version 3.7 to make an appearance.

In the meantime, you’re still able to pull for Ayaka and Shenhe during the second half of the current update before version 3.6 goes live in just under two weeks.