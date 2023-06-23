Eula finally returns in Genshin Impact 3.8 after nearly two years away

The Genshin Impact version 3.8 update is finally bringing back Eula in an upcoming rerun banner, nearly two full years after her previous appearance. The five-star Cryo user has been gone so long that the anime game‘s community began to jokingly treat her as if she never existed in the first place. Her previous banner appearance was all the way back in November 2021, during Genshin Impact version 2.3.

The game’s meta and best team comps have changed drastically in the 18 months since Eula’s previous banner. Sumeru introduced incredibly powerful Dendro reactions that Cryo characters usually can’t take advantage of, which is somewhat of a fair reason to delay her rerun.

However, Cryo users Ayaka and Shenhe both got reruns during the Windblume Festival in version 3.5 — a perfect opportunity to bring Eula back to represent her hometown of Mondstadt. It was an odd decision on HoYoverse’s part, but Eula is finally getting her vengeance now.

Eula will return in the first half of Genshin Impact version 3.8 alongside Klee. HoYoverse hasn’t yet announced the banner’s four-star characters, but we do know that Kokomi and Wanderer are both getting reruns in the second half of the update.

Eula hasn’t been around for a long time, but players who don’t know much about the character will get to see more of her soon, as she’s part of the main group in the version 3.8 flagship event.

Genshin Impact version 3.7 is still underway, but the 3.8 Secret Summer Paradise update will arrive in just under two weeks. Those of you who want to pull for Kazuha and Alhaitham still have a bit of time left.

If you’re unsure of whether or not Eula and Klee can benefit your team comps, check out our Genshin Impact ter list. And don’t forget to redeem today’s new Primogem codes that were released during the 3.0 preview stream.