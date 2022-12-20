Genshin Impact 3.4 leak reveals Alhaitham’s signature weapon

A new Genshin Impact leak has just given us a good look at Alhaitham’s signature weapon ahead of the anime game‘s version 3.4 update. When it comes to five-star characters, HoYoverse usually introduces them alongside a five-star weapon that serves as their best-in-slot choice for an optimal build. It appears that the new sword, Light of Foliar Sanction, will be Alhaitham’s go-to weapon.

Light of Foliar Sanction is a sword fit for a main DPS character, as it provides crit damage for its main stat. At level 90, the sword gives 542 base attack and an 88.2% crit damage boost. Its special ability even increases crit rate while strengthening normal attacks and elemental skills.

At base-level refinement, the sword’s Whitemoon Bristle effect increases crit rate by 4%, and normal and elemental skills get a damage boost equal to 120% of elemental mastery after a normal attack deals elemental damage. The effect will end after 28 damage instances or 12 seconds, and it can be reset every 12 seconds.

Based on these descriptions of the weapon, it appears that Alhaitham will be a main DPS who uses plenty of elemental reactions to take down enemies. Dendro reactions have been extremely powerful ever since Sumeru went live, and the introduction of Nahida provided even more options for team comps.

The leaked information comes from Project Amber – a known, fanmade database for Genshin characters, weapons, artifacts, and much more. The details have likely been taken from the currently ongoing closed beta for Genshin Impact version 3.4.

However, version 3.4 doesn’t go live for another few weeks. There’s still time to either save for Alhaitham and his weapon, or pull on the character banners in Genshin Impact version 3.3. Wanderer, Faruzan, and Arataki Itto are available in the first half of the update, while Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato are coming in the second half.