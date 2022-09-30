Genshin Impact leak lists Childe and Yae reruns in 3.2 banners

This recent Genshin Impact leak gives us a preview of what’s to come on the anime RPG‘s version 3.2 character banners. HoYoverse has already revealed that the Dendro Archon, Nahida, and the often-tired Layla will be joining the roster as new characters, and now it seems that Childe, Yae Miko, and Yoimiya will be getting reruns as well.

For those who haven’t read up on the newcomers, Nahida is a five-star Dendro catalyst user, while Layla appears to be a Cryo sword wielder. Childe hasn’t had a rerun in quite some time, even though he’s had three already in the past. On the other hand, this will be Yae Miko‘s first rerun since her initial release. Yoimiya feels like the odd one out here, as she just had a rerun in version 2.8, right before Sumeru went live.

It appears that Nahida, Yoimiya, and the new four-star Layla will be on the banners in the first half of Genshin Impact version 3.2, while Childe and Yae Miko will rerun in the second half.

The leaked list for the first half of 3.2 comes from a Genshin leaker named Uncle Lu, and their information has been translated and posted on Twitter by SaveYourPrimos. SaveYourPrimos is a prominent account in the community that often shares reliable details when it comes to upcoming character banners, so the list seems to be accurate.

The list for the second half also comes from Uncle Lu, but it was translated and posted on a Reddit thread, instead of Twitter. Keep in mind that version 3.1 has just begun, so these 3.2 leaks are likely still subject to change.

Those looking to take a step back and learn more about the current version of the game can check out our 3.1 coverage, which includes info on Cyno, Candace, and Nilou along with the new events running for the next several weeks.