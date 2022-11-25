Genshin Impact leak suggests players can rename Wanderer in 3.3

This Genshin Impact leak suggests that HoYoverse is planning to allow players to give Wanderer a new, custom name in version 3.3. Scaramouche has undergone a sort of Anemo-related transformation, as shown in all of the recent trailers and promo art that we’ve seen for the anime game‘s next update. It’s likely that players will be right there with him through the changes if this leak turns out to be correct.

It appears as though the naming option will pop up during the Genshin Impact version 3.3 Archon Quest interlude chapter. The Sumeru main questline is now finished, but much like what happened with The Chasm in Liyue, we’ll be getting an interlude story to bridge the plot before the Hydro nation of Fontaine is revealed.

Players won’t be able to give Wanderer a name that he has used in the past, which means that the names Scaramouche, Balladeer, Kunikuzushi, Shouki no Kami, and other titles are off-limits.

And, if the leak is accurate, the biggest catch here is that the name you give him won’t be used in regular dialogue – it’ll only appear in your Serenitea Pot. Otherwise, it seems he’ll go by Wanderer after his change.

The leaked screenshot shows a text editing option on screen with Keqing, Paimon, and Lumine. It comes from Twitter user Team China, and is translated and given context by known Genshin story leaker, hxg_haitham.

For those who are unaware, Wanderer is a five-star Anemo catalyst user who is joining the roster alongside a four-star Anemo bow wielder named Faruzan. They’ll both be joined by Arataki Itto in the first half of version 3.3, then followed up by Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato reruns.

Genshin Impact version 3.3 is also introducing the Genius Invokation TCG as a permanent game mode for players to use their game knowledge in a different, card-battling way. And if you missed out on today’s special event live stream for 3.3, here are the new Genshin Impact codes to redeem Primogems and other items.