Looking for the best Genshin Impact Keqing build? Keqing is one of the most powerful characters in the entire game, earning a high spot on our Genshin Impact tier list. This sword-wielding Electro character deals incredibly high damage against single targets, perfect to pit against high-level bosses.

Characters that are centred entirely around their element can suffer in late-game areas where enemies become resistant to certain elements. Fortunately, Keqing doesn’t have to rely solely on her Electro abilities as her regular physical attacks are strong enough to take down enemies. In addition to this, Keqing’s elemental skill gives her excellent mobility that is useful in combat and traversing the world.

Keqing works best as a carry DPS due to her impressive damage output. When paired with the correct characters, the Electro-based elemental reactions can kill weaker enemies in an instant. If you’re looking for someone to carry your party through the harder Spiral Abyss floors, Keqing is definitely worth considering. Here’s everything you need to create the best Genshin Impact Keqing build.

BEST GENSHIN IMPACT KEQING DPS BUILD

You can build Keqing with a focus on her Electro abilities or her physical attacks, it depends entirely on what enemies you’re up against. We decided to go for the Electro build as this is most effective throughout the game. No matter which Keqing you build towards, the artifacts you should be looking for provide stat boosts to Keqing’s crit damage, attack, and crit rate.

The best Genshin Impact artifacts for an Electro-focused Keqing is the four-piece Thundering Fury set, which is highly effective with the right party members. A full Thundering Fury set not only increases all Electro damage by 15%, all Electro-based Genshin Impact elemental reactions receive a 40% damage bonus – to take things further, triggering these effects decreases Keqing’s elemental skill cooldown by one second.

To maximise your damage output with Keqing, the Primordial Jade Cutter is far and away the best weapon for her. This weapon deals an extra 2.4% damage depending on the user’s maximum health. Keqing is impressive because of how well rounded her stats are, allowing her to unleash her DPS potential with the Primordial Jade Cutter.

You could always opt for a four-star Genshin Impact weapon like The Black Sword which increases the damage dealt by normal and charged attacks by 20%. The Black Sword’s secondary ability regenerates 60% of attack as health when normal and charged attacks land a critical hit. You’ll want Keqing out on the field as often as possible, and this healing effect allows her to stay active without having to switch to a healer.

In order to activate as many elemental reactions as possible, you should try to partner Keqing up with a Cryo character. Ganyu is the obvious choice as she works very well in the sub DPS role. Qiqi also works well in the sub DPS role as she doubles as a healer. Fischl is a great option as it unlocks the High Voltage elemental resonance, making it easy to deal damage with the guaranteed elemental particles. Finally, we recommend using Venti to keep Keqing’s health topped up at all times.

GENSHIN IMPACT KEQING ABILITIES

Normal attack: Yunlai Swordsmanship

Normal Attack: Performs up to five rapid strikes

Performs up to five rapid strikes Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of stamina to unleash two rapid sword strikes

Consumes a certain amount of stamina to unleash two rapid sword strikes Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact

Elemental Skill: Stellar Restoration

Press: Launch a Lightning Stiletto that annihilates Keqing’s enemies. When the Stiletto hits its target, it deals Electro damage to enemies in a small AoE and places a Stiletto Mark in the same area

Launch a Lightning Stiletto that annihilates Keqing’s enemies. When the Stiletto hits its target, it deals Electro damage to enemies in a small AoE and places a Stiletto Mark in the same area Hold: Hold to determine where the Stiletto is thrown. Stilettos thrown by the Hold attack mode can be suspended in mid-air, allowing Keqing to jump to them when using Stellar Restoration a second time

If Keqing performs a charged attack or uses Stellar Restoration while a Lightning Stiletto is active, the Stiletto Mark will produce different effects when cleared:

Keqing will teleport to the location of the Stiletto Mark, launching forward with an Electro AoE attack.

Using a charged attack sends numerous Electro AoE attacks at the Stiletto Mark’s location

Elemental Burst: Starward Sword

Keqing unleashes the power of lightning, dealing Electro damage to multiple enemies in an AoE. After the initial burst of damage, Keqing’s sword is temporarily imbued with Electro. The final attack in the sequence deals AoE Electro damage.

Genshin Impact Keqing Constellations

Thundering Might: Recasting Stellar Restoration while a Lightning Stiletto is present causes Keqing to deal 50% of her attack as AoE Electro damage at the start point and terminus of her Blink

Recasting Stellar Restoration while a Lightning Stiletto is present causes Keqing to deal 50% of her attack as AoE Electro damage at the start point and terminus of her Blink Keen Extraction: When Keqing’s normal and charged attacks hit enemies affected by Electro, they have a 50% chance of producing an elemental particle. This effect can only occur once every five seconds

When Keqing’s normal and charged attacks hit enemies affected by Electro, they have a 50% chance of producing an elemental particle. This effect can only occur once every five seconds Forseen Reformation: Increases the Level of Starward Sword by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15

Increases the Level of Starward Sword by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15 Attunement: For ten seconds after Keqing triggers an Electro-related elemental reaction, her attack is increased by 25%.

For ten seconds after Keqing triggers an Electro-related elemental reaction, her attack is increased by 25%. Beckoning Stars: Increase the Level of Stellar Restoration by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15

Increase the Level of Stellar Restoration by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15 Tenacious Star: When initiating a normal attack, charged attack, elemental skill or elemental burst, Keqing gains a 6% Electro damage bonus for eight seconds. Effects triggered by normal attacks, charged attacks, elemental skills and elemental bursts are considered independent entities

Genshin Impact Keqing Passive Talents

Thundering Penance: Within five seconds of recasting Stellar Restoration while Lightning Stiletto is active, Keqing’s normal and charged attacks are converted into Electro damage

Within five seconds of recasting Stellar Restoration while Lightning Stiletto is active, Keqing’s normal and charged attacks are converted into Electro damage Aristocratic Dignity: When casting Starward Sword, Keqing’s crit rate and energy recharge rate is increased by 15%. This effect lasts for eight seconds

When casting Starward Sword, Keqing’s crit rate and energy recharge rate is increased by 15%. This effect lasts for eight seconds Land’s Overseer: When dispatched on a Liyue expedition, time consumed is reduced by 25%

If the rumours are true, Keqing could become even more powerful in a future update if the developers decide to buff Electro elemental reactions. Currently, Electro reactions are incapable of dealing critical damage, unlike the powerful Pyro-based reactions. Characters like Diluc for example, are among the very best DPS characters in the game. If you’re interested in seeing which characters might be joining the roster, check out our Genshin Impact new characters guide.