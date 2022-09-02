Genshin Impact leaker speculates return of Venti and Raiden banners

If this recent Genshin Impact leak is correct, the Raiden Shogun banner and Venti banner could be on their way back to the RPG as the string of Archon banners continues. Zhongli’s banner is about to end, and it’s believed that Venti will come next in 3.1, followed by Kusanali in 3.2, and then the Raiden Shogun in version 3.3. This would give both newcomers and veteran players the chance to grab all four known Archons in a row following the introduction of Sumeru in Genshin Impact version 3.0.

This speculation comes from SaveYourPrimos — a big-name Genshin leaker who uses data mined information and other leaks to create future character banner previews based on facts and, admittedly, a few educated guesses. They’re regarded as a reliable source in the community and one who often turns out to be correct. SaveYourPrimos also always provides annotated proof and/or logical reasoning when it comes to their banner roadmap, for those who are a bit skeptical.

A Venti rerun banner during version 3.1 would make sense. A Mondstadt Wind and Wine festival event seems to be planned for that update, and there’s no better rerun choice for a festival centered on alcohol and light breezes. Kusanali’s banner for version 3.2 was leaked, so that’s even more likely, especially since players are currently making their way through the Sumeru Archon Quests, where she is the main focus.

There’s less proof of a Raiden Shogun banner appearing in 3.3, but it would be odd to line up all the Archons just to skip the ruler of Inazuma.

For those who want more details on upcoming character banners outside of the Archons, be sure to check out our coverage of Genshin Impact version 3.1, as Cyno, Nilou, and Candace will all be joining the roster during that update.