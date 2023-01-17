Genshin Impact Overflowing Mastery returns to double talent rewards

The Genshin Impact Overflowing Mastery event is returning during the anime game‘s version 3.4 update. The Lantern Rite event is an in-game Chinese Lunar New Year celebration, and Overflowing Mastery will be part of the festivities by allowing players to earn double talent book rewards in domains. This will be the third rerun for this Genshin Impact event, and it’ll be live for a week, from February 20 to February 27.

Overflowing Mastery will function similarly to the Ley Line Overflow event, which is also getting a rerun in Genshin Impact version 3.4. In this Genshin Impact event, players will be able to consume original resin at talent material domains to gain double the rewards three times per day. Essentially, the domains will provide 40 resin worth of rewards for the cost of 20.

This works for any talent material domain in the game, which will be incredibly useful given how good the version 3.4 character banners are. The first half of 3.4 will have Alhaitham’s banner alongside Yaoyao and Xiao, while the second half will feature Hu Tao and Yelan.

Yelan and Xiao share the same talent books, which should make grinding more efficient if you’re interested in that pair. The same goes for Hu Tao and Yaoyao, making things slightly easier for both Liyue pairs. However, Alhaitham stands apart as the only main character on the banners who needs materials from Sumeru.

If you’re also worried about how to pull for more than one of these characters, be sure to log in during Lantern Rite to make use of the free 10 pull that HoYoverse is handing out through Iridescent Splendor — a log-in event that provides daily rewards.

With all this talk about 3.4, it should be noted that today is the last day of Genshin Impact version 3.3. So, those of you who still want to get your hands on Ayato or the Raiden Shogun only have a few more hours to do so, depending on your time zone.