Here’s how many Primogems you can get in Genshin Impact version 3.5

The Genshin Impact version 3.5 update is just around the corner, which means it’s the perfect time to see how many Primogems you’ll be able to gain in the anime game when it goes live. There won’t be a map expansion like in version 3.4, but it’s time for this year’s Windblume festival in Mondstadt. HoYoverse tends to hand out worthwhile rewards for similar major Genshin Impact events, and this should be no different.

Dehya, Cyno, Ayaka, and Shenhe will be on the next Genshin Impact banners, despite the fact that the update will focus on a Mondstadt event. So, if you’re looking to pull for any of those characters, these Primogem numbers will be of use to you.

The newcomer, Dehya, is definitely popular, but the community doesn’t seem to be happy with her kit, given that she plays the role of a tank in a game where damage-nullifying shields and strong healing already exist.

Unfortunately, tanks are somewhat unnecessary here, and Dehya’s other abilities don’t justify her weaknesses. It’s more likely that players will be pulling for Ayaka and Shenhe when Genshin Impact version 3.5 arrives.

The calculations below come from SoraHoshina — a HoYoLAB moderator, guide writer, and infographic designer. When providing these estimations, they take several Primogem sources into account, separating them into free-to-play and pay-to-play options.

As you can see in the image above, free-to-play players should be able to earn about 8,160 Primogems, 10 Acquaint Fate, and 28 Intertwined Fate. Meanwhile, those who spend a bit can expect to earn about 11,940 Primogems, 10 Acquaint Fate, and 32 Intertwined Fate.

Genshin Impact version 3.4 is nearly over, so those who are still looking to pull for Hu Tao and Yelan are running out of time. HoYoverse seems to only make Hu Tao available once per year, so don’t miss out on her if you think you might regret it.