Genshin Impact’s Baizhu banner sales are even lower than Dehya’s

The Genshin Impact Baizhu and Ganyu banners failed to impress players during their run in version 3.6. According to the anime game‘s sales estimates, they performed even worse than Dehya and Cyno, which was a controversial banner to say the least. It’s surprising that Baizhu, Ganyu, and Kaveh struggle to compete with a banner that was plagued with so many complaints that a #FixDehya hashtag gained real traction on Twitter.

There are several possible reasons for the low sales, and when all of them are put together, it’s easy to see why this banner was wholly undesirable. Baizhu and Ganyu seem to be popular characters in the community, but the weapon banner was easily one of the worst that we’ve seen in a long time.

Neither the Amos’ Bow nor the Jadefall’s Splendor catalyst can be considered the best in slot for more than a couple of characters – they’re just not worth pulling for at all.

Additionally, this is now Ganyu’s third rerun since her release way back in version 1.2, which means that most players who want her already have her on their teams. Bhaizhu and Kaveh are new, but when looking at Genshin Impact tier lists, they aren’t so good that anyone would consider them must-pull characters.

Honkai: Star Rail also released around the same time as this banner, which is likely the biggest reason for the sales you see below.

The chart comes from GenshinLAB, which is a site that creates sales estimates for a large chunk of the game’s community by using sales numbers from the Chinese App Store.

Baizhu and Ganyu managed to produce about USD $9,108,580 (GBP £7,383,050), which is lower than even Keqing‘s solo banner – a banner that essentially used a standard banner character as filler before a more desirable character could get released.

Genshin Impact version 3.7 has just begun, so it’s too late to pull for Baizhu and Ganyu at this point. But you can now use Primogem codes and new event gems to get Yoimiya, Yae Miko, and Kirara in the first half of this update.