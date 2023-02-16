How to get into the Hogwarts Legacy headmaster’s office

Want to get inside the Hogwarts Legacy headmaster’s office? The headmaster’s office is a sacred place, closed off from the prying eyes of students and staff alike. Unless you happen to be Phineas Nigellus Black himself and you know the password, you’ll need to work some magic to get into his office.

Fortunately, using a special Hogwarts Legacy potion, we can gain access to the headmaster’s office without breaking a sweat in order to find out the Hogwarts Legacy Black family motto. We’ll go through this Hogwarts Legacy guide without spoiling key story details, but it’s important to note that you eventually get into the headmaster’s office during the Polyjuice Plot main quest. Give our Hogwarts Legacy quests list a read to find out how far you are from this mission.

How to enter the headmaster’s office in Hogwarts Legacy

The only way to enter the headmaster’s office in Hogwarts Legacy is to drink the Polyjuice Potion during the Polyjuice Plot main quest. This potion changes your appearance and voice to match Professor Black, though you still need to find out the password for the office. Professor Fig instructs you to find Madam Kogawa to track down Scrope, Professor Black’s house elf. Madam Kogawa lets you know that you can find Scrope in the Great Hall, so speak to Scrope about the password.

Scrope tries to give you a hint about the password, but you wouldn’t know that as a regular old fifth-year student. You need to select the following conversation options after asking for the password: “You dare question me?” and “It’s to do with purity of blood.” Scrope tells you the answer, giving you permanent access to the headmaster’s office.

Headmaster’s office location in Hogwarts Legacy

You won’t be able to explore the headmaster’s office until you reach the Polyjuice Plot main quest, however, you can get to the door ahead of time. Using the Hogwarts Legacy Floo Flame, select The Grand Staircase and pick the Trophy Room as your destination. From here, turn around to the dark corridor and walk down it until you reach the golden horse, take a right and use Alohomora to unlock the door.

It’s worth pointing out that there are sections of the headmaster’s office that you need Alohomora level three to access, like the highest point in the castle. To upgrade Alohomora, you need to find all of the Hogwarts Legacy Demiguise Statues which can be tricky to do without our guide. In the meantime, use the level one version of Alohomora to open the gates guarded by knights. There are some rooms that are accessible using Alohomora, including one with a Hogwarts Legacy eyeball chest that is ripe for the picking.

Stick to the main path and avoid the extra rooms to find another staircase with green lanterns hanging in the middle of the room. Climb this staircase and take a left to grab the Hogwarts Legacy field guide pages along the way. Make your way down the path to find a locked door with a large keyhole in the middle of it. Congratulations, you’ve found the headmaster’s office.

That’s all you need to get into the headmaster’s office in Hogwarts Legacy. As this quest is close to the end of the game, you may want to find out where all of the Hogwarts Legacy Infamous Foes are to tick them off your to-do list. We also have a guide on the Hogwarts Legacy max level just in case you’re about to hit the level cap without realising it. Once you’ve finished with Hogwarts Legacy, don’t forget to check out our list of the best PC games to discover plenty of excellent titles.

