Best Honkai Star Rail Qingque build

Are you searching for the best Qingque build? Playful Qingque is a happy-go-lucky member of the Astral Express team. She can be a hard hitter when luck is on her side, and luck plays a big part of her battle style. Her love of playing tiles – a Mahjong-style of game – her damage output and ability to target enemies, relies on how the tiles fall.

Qingque’s build needs to primarily focus on building her attack output. There aren’t currently any ways to sway how the tiles fall, but we can control how much damage she delivers when her attacks fly. Another option under our control is the choice of relics she wears, which can boost her quantum elemental power. If you’re looking for tips on the best team comp including Qingque, or need a tier list, we’ve got you covered with our extensive Honkai Star Rail coverage.

What is the best Qingque build?

The best build for Qingque is:

Light Cone – Night on the Milky Way

Relics – Genius of Brilliant Stars

Eidolon – Rise Through the Tiles

Planar Ornaments – Sprightly Vonwacq

Qingque is a unique character to use within a team due to the RNG that impacts her attacks, so, for our Qingque build, we want to focus on two things; damage and building energy reserves. To explore why this build works so well, we’ve broken our picks down in the following sections.

Best Qingque Light Cones

The best Qingque Light Cones are:

Light Cone Effect Night on the Milky Way (five-star) For every enemy on the field, Qingque’s attack increases by 8% up to five times. If an enemy is inflicted with weakness break, Qingque’s damage increases by 24% for one turn. Today is Another Peaceful Day (four-star) Increases Qingque’s damage based on her max energy. Her damage increases 0.2% per point, up to a total of 160 energy.

Qingque becomes a better damage dealer early in fights with this choice of Light Cone. Choosing Night on the Milky Way guarantees that her attack damage is increased due to the number of enemies on the field. Obviously, this will decrease as your team powers through the enemies, however, she will get that secondary buff of 24% damage increase if her target is under a weakness break. This choice also removes any gambles on her energy bank, though the back up light cone we suggested does keep her damage stat increasing.

Best Qingque Relics

Relic Effect Genius of Brilliant Stars (four-piece) When Qingque attacks enemies with quantum damage, she ignores 25% of the enemy’s defense. Muskateer of Wild Wheat (four-piece) Increases speed and basic attack damage.

Genius of Brilliant Stars was made with Qingque in mind. The buffs to quantum damage ensure that her attacks carry weight. Ignoring an enemy’s defence is particularly good against bosses and mini-bosses as their defence is usually higher than the grunts. As a fall back, Muskateer of Wild Wheat is a good option for Qingque, or any other characters for that matter, as it is a straight damage buff.

Best Qingque Planar Ornaments

The best Planar Ornaments for Qingque are:

Planar Ornaments Effect Sprightly Vonwacq Increases Qingque’s energy regeneration rate by 5%. When her speed reaches 145, her action is advanced forward by 50% immediately upon entering battle.

Best Qingque Eidolons

Eidolon Effect Level One: Rise Through the Tiles Qingque’s ultimate deals 10% more damage.

The Rise Through the Tiles Eidolon works best for Qingque due to the extra damage she will inflict across the battlefield. As her ultimate targets all enemies, she will be able to thin the crowd faster. This boosts her ultimate attack damage from 136% to 146%, which is nothing to sniff at.

Qingque Ascension Materials

Qingque’s Ascension Materials are:

Thief’s Instinct

Usurper’s Scheme

Conqueror’s Will

Void Cast Iron

In order to enhance Qingque’s level, skills, and traces, you will need a lot of materials. Each of these areas requires different materials which can be found as rewards from shops and calyx’. It’s time to grind, and we can help you track down locations for materials in order to get Qingque to max level quickly.

Your Qingque build should be a great member of the Trailblazers by now. Combine her with the likes of the best Natasha build and you’re on to a winning formula. We’ve also scoured what’s out there and found plenty of Honkai Star Rail codes to help along the way.