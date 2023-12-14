All Lego Fortnite crafting recipes

All of the Lego Fortnite crafting recipes that you need to build your very own settlements and gadgets, as well as when they unlock.

What are the Lego Fortnite crafting recipes? Similarly to Minecraft, the new Lego Fortnite mode has tons of new gadgets that you can create to expand your settlements or get around the island in style. The only things getting in your way are your creativity and how many resources you have.

Here, we have all the Lego Fortnite crafting recipes, from the stations that are essential for refining wood materials such as Lego Fortnite knotroot or Lego Fortnite flexwood, or cutting down stones like Lego Fortnite obsidian and Lego Fortnite marble. There are plenty more materials besides this in the crafting game mode, so here are all the recipes.

Lego Fortnite crafting recipes

We have a separate list for all of the Lego Fortnite weapons to keep this list as concise as possible. Here are all the Lego Fortnite crafting recipes, as well as when you unlock each building, piece of furniture, food, station, and decoration:

Lego Fortnite crafting recipes - the player is standing outside a log cabin.

Lego Fortnite building recipes

Item Materials required
 Bungalow 59 Wood
187 Granite
Detached Garage 17 Wood
88 Granite
Double Shack 29 Wood
Grand Palace 223 Wood
219 Vine
152 Granite
91 Frostpine
Jumbo Lodge 218 Wood
Lonely Lodge 367 Wood
Log Cabin 83 Wood
Log Home 169 Wood
Log Lookout 7 Wood
2 Plank
Log Shed 41 Wood
Log Watch Tower 103 Wood
10 Plank
Palace Gates 19 Wood
31 Granite
12 Frostpines
Palace Tower 323 Wood
138 Granite
125 Vine
109 Frostpine
Palace Pavilion 323 Wood
138 Granite
125 Vine
109 Frostpine
Palisade Gate 22 Wood
Pleasant Pavilion 48 Wood
52 Granite
Porch Shack 51 Wood
Roomy Home 72 Wood
215 Granite
1 Knotroot
Roomy Shack 50 Wood
Spacious House 72 Wood
215 Granite
1 Knotroot
Simple Shack 13 Wood
Starter Palace 41 Wood
15 Granite
36 Vine
Tiered Palace 100 Wood
31 Granite
100 Vine
20 Frostpine

Lego Fortnite crafting recipes: the player is standing next to a juicer.

Lego Fortnite cooking recipes

Item Unlock condition Materials required Effects
Bread Oven 2 Flour
2 Eggs		 Heals ten hearts
Heals ten hunger
Corn on the Cob Grill 1 Corn Heals three hearts
Heals five hunger
Increased stamina for two mins
Fried Egg Grill 2 Eggs Heals five hearts
Heals eight hunger
Increased stamina for two mins
Fruit Pie Oven 1 Flour
1 Raspberry
3 Snowberry
3 Slap Berry		 Heals 15 health
Heals 20 hunger
Increases stamina for two mins
Grilled Meat Grill 1 Meat Heals two hearts
Heals eight hunger
Meat Pie Oven 1 Flour
1 Meat
1 Egg		  Heals 20 hearts
Heals 20 hunger
Adds four temporary hearts
Pizza Oven 2 Flour
1 Meat
3 Spicy Pepper
1 Cheese		 Heals 25 hearts
Adds five temporary hearts
Pumpkin Pie Oven 1 Flour
1 Pumpkin		 Heals ten hearts
Heals 20 hunger
Increases stamina for two mins
Slap Juice Juicer 2 Slap Berry Adds three temporary hearts
Heals five hunger
Increases stamina for two mins
Slurp Juice Juicer 2 Raspberry
2 Slurp Mushroom		 Regenerates health over time for five minutes
Heals five hunger
Snowberry Shake Juicer 2 Snow Berry
1 Milk		 Heals 12 hearts
Heals five hunger
Increases heat resistance for ten mins
Spicy Burger Grill 1 Flour
1 Meat
1 Spicy Pepper		 Adds four temporary hearts
Heals ten hunger
Increases cold resistance for ten mins

Lego Fortnite crafting recipes: a player standing in front of a Gem Cutter.

Lego Fortnite crafting station recipes

Station Materials required
Crafting Bench 3 Wood
5 Granite
Essence Table 20 Flexwood
6 Cut Amber
Gem Cutter 20 Marble Slab
5 Rough Amber
5 Sand Claw
3 Sand Shell
Grain Mill 20 Knotroot Rod
20 Granite Slab
3 Shell
Grill 30 Granite
Juicer 8 Plank
8 Marble Slab
5 Knotroot Rod
Loom 9 Flexwood
8 Flexwood Rods
6 Sand Claw
Lumber Mill 8 Wood
15 Granite
Metal Smelter 15 Brightcore
35 Obsidian Slab
3 Blast Core
Oven 8 Brightcore
15 Copper Bar
35 Obsidian Slab
Spinning Wheel 8 Plank
5 Wooden Rod
5 Wood
5 Wolf Claw
Stone Breaker 20 Knotroot
35 Marble

Lego Fortnite crafting recipes: a player standing in front of some books on a cabin floor.

Lego Fortnite decorations recipes

Item Materials required
Bathroom Mat 4 Wool Fabric
Block Colors – Medium 4 Plank
Bowls and Spoons 2 Marble
Cooking Utensils 4 Cooper Bar
Court Vase – Large 1 Marble
2 Vine
Court Vase – Medium 1 Marble
2 Vine
Cozy Mat 4 Wool Fabric
Cozy Towel Rack 3 Wood
1 Wooden Rod
2 Wool Fabric
Cut a Rug 8 Wool Fabric
Cut a Rug – Yellow 6 Wool Fabric
Daisies 1 Granite
3 Vine
Glassware 3 Rough Amber
Houseplant 1 Granite
1 Vine
Of Minings and Men Series 6 Vine
Oil and Pan 1 Iron Bar
1 Rough Amber
Plants and Pots 1 Granite
1 Vine
Pottering Around 1 Granite
1 Vine
Pride and Peelys 3 Vine
Real Stories of the Imagined Order 6 Vine
Stack of Books 9 Vine
Starter Mat 6 Wool Fabric
Striped Rug 6 Wool Fabric
The Adventures of John Jones 1 Plank
12 Vine
The Klombo Incident 3 Vine
The LooperTrilogyy 9 Vine
Toilet Paper Stand 1 Wooden Rod
3 Vine
Wavy Rug 6 Wool Fabric
White Cutting Board 2 Marble

Lego Fortnite crafting recipes: a player standing in front of lots of furniture.

Lego Fortnite furniture recipes

Item Materials required
Basic Bench – Large 8 Wood
Basic Bench – Small 4 Wood
Basic Stool 1 Wool
2 Plank
Basic Table 6 Plank
6 Wood
Bed 10 Wood
Black Streetlight 3 Iron Bar
1 Brightcore
Blocked Coffee Table 4 Wood
Book Nook Shelf 1 Wood
Cabin End Table 1 Wood
Charming Bed 6 Plank
Classic Lamp 1 Wooden Rod
1 Brightcore
Club Armchair 4 Wood
2 Wool Fabric
College Sofa 6 Wood
6 Wool Fabric
Cookbook Shelf 3 Plank
Counter Stool 2 Wood
Cozy Shelf 2 Wood
Cozy Sink 4 Marble
Cozy Table 4 Wood
Cozy Toilet 3 Marble
7 Vine
Cozy Tub 8 Marble
Drowsy Bed 10 Wood
Edge Bookshelf 6 Wood
Gothic End Table 2 Obsidian
Grand Chest 8 Frostpine
4 Iron Bar
Green Streetlight 3 Iron Bar
1 Brightcore
Happy Lamper 1 Copper Bar
1 Brightcore
It’s Wick 1 Vine
Large Chest 6 Obsidian Slab
4 Copper Bar
Medium Chest 8 Knotroot
6 Marble Slab
Modern Chair 2 Wood
2 Plank
Modern Closet 6 Plank
Modern Dresser – Medium 5 Plank
Modern Dresser – Small 3 Plank
Modern Nightstand 2 Wood
Modern Standing Lamp 1 Wooden Rod
1 Brightcore
Modest Closet 8 Plank
Modest Lamp 1 Wooden Rod
1 Brightcore
Night Lamp 1 Wooden Rod
1 Brightcore
Off-the-Snap Dresser 5 Plank
Panel Bed 10 Wood
Park Bench 3 Plank
2 Wood
Patches Armchair 6 Wood
6 Wool Fabric
Patches Sofa 8 Wood
8 Wool Fabric
Round Stool 2 Wood
Simple Lamp – Medium 1 Wood
1 Brightcore
Simple Lamp – Small 1 Wood
1 Brightcore
Simple Standing Lamp 1 Wooden Rod
1 Brightcore
Simple Toilet 4 Marble
1 Vine
Small Chest 6 Plank
Traditional End Table 4 Wood
Traditional-Counter – Large 12 Wood
Traditional-Counter – Medium 8 Wood
Traditional-Counter – Small 2 Wood
Traditional-Counter Corner 6 Wood
Velvet Armchair 4 Wood
4 Wool Fabric
Wall Exposed Bulb 1 Copper Bar
1 Brightcore
Wall Light 1 Marble
1 Brightcore
Wall Light – Round 1 Marble
1 Brightcore

Lego Fortnite crafting recipes: a player is attempting to create a toy.

Lego Fortnite toys recipes

Item Materials required
Activation Switch 1 Wood
1 Blast Powder
Boom Barrel 6 Plank
3 Blast Powder
Dynamic Foundation 4 Flexwood
Large Balloon 2 Silk Fabric
1 Cord
1 Torch
Large Thruster 3 Wooden Rod
2 Blast Powder
1 Torch
Large Wheel 2 Flexwood
1 Flexwood Rod
Small Balloon 1 Silk Fabric
1 Cord
1 Torch
Small Thruster 1 Wooden Rod
1 Blast Powder
1 Torch
Small Wheel 1 Flexwood
1 Flexwood Rod
Wooden Crate 2 Copper Bar
6 Flexwood

Lego Fortnite crafting recipes: a village square and plants in plots of land.

Lego Fortnite village items recipes

Item Materials required
Campfire 3 Wood
Garden plot 2 Soil
1 Fertilizer
Map Maker 2 Granite
Village Square 10 Wood
10 Granite

And that’s all of the Lego Fortnite crafting recipes. There are plenty of other ways to upgrade your Lego Fortnite village with materials made by processing them in your village, including Lego Fortnite wool fabric, but many more are found in the many Lego Fortnite map biomes. For example, many Fortnite animal items are handy, particularly for making textiles or food.

