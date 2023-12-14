All Lego Fortnite crafting recipes

What are the Lego Fortnite crafting recipes? Similarly to Minecraft, the new Lego Fortnite mode has tons of new gadgets that you can create to expand your settlements or get around the island in style. The only things getting in your way are your creativity and how many resources you have.
Here, we have all the Lego Fortnite crafting recipes, from the stations that are essential for refining wood materials such as Lego Fortnite knotroot or Lego Fortnite flexwood, or cutting down stones like Lego Fortnite obsidian and Lego Fortnite marble. There are plenty more materials besides this in the crafting game mode, so here are all the recipes.
Lego Fortnite crafting recipes
We have a separate list for all of the Lego Fortnite weapons to keep this list as concise as possible. Here are all the Lego Fortnite crafting recipes, as well as when you unlock each building, piece of furniture, food, station, and decoration:
Lego Fortnite building recipes
|Item
|Materials required
|Bungalow
|59 Wood
187 Granite
|Detached Garage
|17 Wood
88 Granite
|Double Shack
|29 Wood
|Grand Palace
|223 Wood
219 Vine
152 Granite
91 Frostpine
|Jumbo Lodge
|218 Wood
|Lonely Lodge
|367 Wood
|Log Cabin
|83 Wood
|Log Home
|169 Wood
|Log Lookout
|7 Wood
2 Plank
|Log Shed
|41 Wood
|Log Watch Tower
|103 Wood
10 Plank
|Palace Gates
|19 Wood
31 Granite
12 Frostpines
|Palace Tower
|323 Wood
138 Granite
125 Vine
109 Frostpine
|Palace Pavilion
|323 Wood
138 Granite
125 Vine
109 Frostpine
|Palisade Gate
|22 Wood
|Pleasant Pavilion
|48 Wood
52 Granite
|Porch Shack
|51 Wood
|Roomy Home
|72 Wood
215 Granite
1 Knotroot
|Roomy Shack
|50 Wood
|Spacious House
|72 Wood
215 Granite
1 Knotroot
|Simple Shack
|13 Wood
|Starter Palace
|41 Wood
15 Granite
36 Vine
|Tiered Palace
|100 Wood
31 Granite
100 Vine
20 Frostpine
Lego Fortnite cooking recipes
|Item
|Unlock condition
|Materials required
|Effects
|Bread
|Oven
|2 Flour
2 Eggs
|Heals ten hearts
Heals ten hunger
|Corn on the Cob
|Grill
|1 Corn
|Heals three hearts
Heals five hunger
Increased stamina for two mins
|Fried Egg
|Grill
|2 Eggs
|Heals five hearts
Heals eight hunger
Increased stamina for two mins
|Fruit Pie
|Oven
|1 Flour
1 Raspberry
3 Snowberry
3 Slap Berry
|Heals 15 health
Heals 20 hunger
Increases stamina for two mins
|Grilled Meat
|Grill
|1 Meat
|Heals two hearts
Heals eight hunger
|Meat Pie
|Oven
|1 Flour
1 Meat
1 Egg
| Heals 20 hearts
Heals 20 hunger
Adds four temporary hearts
|Pizza
|Oven
|2 Flour
1 Meat
3 Spicy Pepper
1 Cheese
|Heals 25 hearts
Adds five temporary hearts
|Pumpkin Pie
|Oven
|1 Flour
1 Pumpkin
|Heals ten hearts
Heals 20 hunger
Increases stamina for two mins
|Slap Juice
|Juicer
|2 Slap Berry
|Adds three temporary hearts
Heals five hunger
Increases stamina for two mins
|Slurp Juice
|Juicer
|2 Raspberry
2 Slurp Mushroom
|Regenerates health over time for five minutes
Heals five hunger
|Snowberry Shake
|Juicer
|2 Snow Berry
1 Milk
|Heals 12 hearts
Heals five hunger
Increases heat resistance for ten mins
|Spicy Burger
|Grill
|1 Flour
1 Meat
1 Spicy Pepper
|Adds four temporary hearts
Heals ten hunger
Increases cold resistance for ten mins
Lego Fortnite crafting station recipes
|Station
|Materials required
|Crafting Bench
|3 Wood
5 Granite
|Essence Table
|20 Flexwood
6 Cut Amber
|Gem Cutter
|20 Marble Slab
5 Rough Amber
5 Sand Claw
3 Sand Shell
|Grain Mill
|20 Knotroot Rod
20 Granite Slab
3 Shell
|Grill
|30 Granite
|Juicer
|8 Plank
8 Marble Slab
5 Knotroot Rod
|Loom
|9 Flexwood
8 Flexwood Rods
6 Sand Claw
|Lumber Mill
|8 Wood
15 Granite
|Metal Smelter
|15 Brightcore
35 Obsidian Slab
3 Blast Core
|Oven
|8 Brightcore
15 Copper Bar
35 Obsidian Slab
|Spinning Wheel
|8 Plank
5 Wooden Rod
5 Wood
5 Wolf Claw
|Stone Breaker
|20 Knotroot
35 Marble
Lego Fortnite decorations recipes
|Item
|Materials required
|Bathroom Mat
|4 Wool Fabric
|Block Colors – Medium
|4 Plank
|Bowls and Spoons
|2 Marble
|Cooking Utensils
|4 Cooper Bar
|Court Vase – Large
|1 Marble
2 Vine
|Court Vase – Medium
|1 Marble
2 Vine
|Cozy Mat
|4 Wool Fabric
|Cozy Towel Rack
|3 Wood
1 Wooden Rod
2 Wool Fabric
|Cut a Rug
|8 Wool Fabric
|Cut a Rug – Yellow
|6 Wool Fabric
|Daisies
|1 Granite
3 Vine
|Glassware
|3 Rough Amber
|Houseplant
|1 Granite
1 Vine
|Of Minings and Men Series
|6 Vine
|Oil and Pan
|1 Iron Bar
1 Rough Amber
|Plants and Pots
|1 Granite
1 Vine
|Pottering Around
|1 Granite
1 Vine
|Pride and Peelys
|3 Vine
|Real Stories of the Imagined Order
|6 Vine
|Stack of Books
|9 Vine
|Starter Mat
|6 Wool Fabric
|Striped Rug
|6 Wool Fabric
|The Adventures of John Jones
|1 Plank
12 Vine
|The Klombo Incident
|3 Vine
|The LooperTrilogyy
|9 Vine
|Toilet Paper Stand
|1 Wooden Rod
3 Vine
|Wavy Rug
|6 Wool Fabric
|White Cutting Board
|2 Marble
Lego Fortnite furniture recipes
|Item
|Materials required
|Basic Bench – Large
|8 Wood
|Basic Bench – Small
|4 Wood
|Basic Stool
|1 Wool
2 Plank
|Basic Table
|6 Plank
6 Wood
|Bed
|10 Wood
|Black Streetlight
|3 Iron Bar
1 Brightcore
|Blocked Coffee Table
|4 Wood
|Book Nook Shelf
|1 Wood
|Cabin End Table
|1 Wood
|Charming Bed
|6 Plank
|Classic Lamp
|1 Wooden Rod
1 Brightcore
|Club Armchair
|4 Wood
2 Wool Fabric
|College Sofa
|6 Wood
6 Wool Fabric
|Cookbook Shelf
|3 Plank
|Counter Stool
|2 Wood
|Cozy Shelf
|2 Wood
|Cozy Sink
|4 Marble
|Cozy Table
|4 Wood
|Cozy Toilet
|3 Marble
7 Vine
|Cozy Tub
|8 Marble
|Drowsy Bed
|10 Wood
|Edge Bookshelf
|6 Wood
|Gothic End Table
|2 Obsidian
|Grand Chest
|8 Frostpine
4 Iron Bar
|Green Streetlight
|3 Iron Bar
1 Brightcore
|Happy Lamper
|1 Copper Bar
1 Brightcore
|It’s Wick
|1 Vine
|Large Chest
|6 Obsidian Slab
4 Copper Bar
|Medium Chest
|8 Knotroot
6 Marble Slab
|Modern Chair
|2 Wood
2 Plank
|Modern Closet
|6 Plank
|Modern Dresser – Medium
|5 Plank
|Modern Dresser – Small
|3 Plank
|Modern Nightstand
|2 Wood
|Modern Standing Lamp
|1 Wooden Rod
1 Brightcore
|Modest Closet
|8 Plank
|Modest Lamp
|1 Wooden Rod
1 Brightcore
|Night Lamp
|1 Wooden Rod
1 Brightcore
|Off-the-Snap Dresser
|5 Plank
|Panel Bed
|10 Wood
|Park Bench
|3 Plank
2 Wood
|Patches Armchair
|6 Wood
6 Wool Fabric
|Patches Sofa
|8 Wood
8 Wool Fabric
|Round Stool
|2 Wood
|Simple Lamp – Medium
|1 Wood
1 Brightcore
|Simple Lamp – Small
|1 Wood
1 Brightcore
|Simple Standing Lamp
|1 Wooden Rod
1 Brightcore
|Simple Toilet
|4 Marble
1 Vine
|Small Chest
|6 Plank
|Traditional End Table
|4 Wood
|Traditional-Counter – Large
|12 Wood
|Traditional-Counter – Medium
|8 Wood
|Traditional-Counter – Small
|2 Wood
|Traditional-Counter Corner
|6 Wood
|Velvet Armchair
|4 Wood
4 Wool Fabric
|Wall Exposed Bulb
|1 Copper Bar
1 Brightcore
|Wall Light
|1 Marble
1 Brightcore
|Wall Light – Round
|1 Marble
1 Brightcore
Lego Fortnite toys recipes
|Item
|Materials required
|Activation Switch
|1 Wood
1 Blast Powder
|Boom Barrel
|6 Plank
3 Blast Powder
|Dynamic Foundation
|4 Flexwood
|Large Balloon
|2 Silk Fabric
1 Cord
1 Torch
|Large Thruster
|3 Wooden Rod
2 Blast Powder
1 Torch
|Large Wheel
|2 Flexwood
1 Flexwood Rod
|Small Balloon
|1 Silk Fabric
1 Cord
1 Torch
|Small Thruster
|1 Wooden Rod
1 Blast Powder
1 Torch
|Small Wheel
|1 Flexwood
1 Flexwood Rod
|Wooden Crate
|2 Copper Bar
6 Flexwood
Lego Fortnite village items recipes
|Item
|Materials required
|Campfire
|3 Wood
|Garden plot
|2 Soil
1 Fertilizer
|Map Maker
|2 Granite
|Village Square
|10 Wood
10 Granite
And that’s all of the Lego Fortnite crafting recipes. There are plenty of other ways to upgrade your Lego Fortnite village with materials made by processing them in your village, including Lego Fortnite wool fabric, but many more are found in the many Lego Fortnite map biomes. For example, many Fortnite animal items are handy, particularly for making textiles or food.