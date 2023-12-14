All Lego Fortnite crafting recipes

What are the Lego Fortnite crafting recipes? Similarly to Minecraft, the new Lego Fortnite mode has tons of new gadgets that you can create to expand your settlements or get around the island in style. The only things getting in your way are your creativity and how many resources you have.

Here, we have all the Lego Fortnite crafting recipes, from the stations that are essential for refining wood materials such as Lego Fortnite knotroot or Lego Fortnite flexwood, or cutting down stones like Lego Fortnite obsidian and Lego Fortnite marble. There are plenty more materials besides this in the crafting game mode, so here are all the recipes.

Lego Fortnite crafting recipes

We have a separate list for all of the Lego Fortnite weapons to keep this list as concise as possible. Here are all the Lego Fortnite crafting recipes, as well as when you unlock each building, piece of furniture, food, station, and decoration:

Lego Fortnite building recipes

Item Materials required Bungalow 59 Wood

187 Granite Detached Garage 17 Wood

88 Granite Double Shack 29 Wood Grand Palace 223 Wood

219 Vine

152 Granite

91 Frostpine Jumbo Lodge 218 Wood Lonely Lodge 367 Wood Log Cabin 83 Wood Log Home 169 Wood Log Lookout 7 Wood

2 Plank Log Shed 41 Wood Log Watch Tower 103 Wood

10 Plank Palace Gates 19 Wood

31 Granite

12 Frostpines Palace Tower 323 Wood

138 Granite

125 Vine

109 Frostpine Palace Pavilion 323 Wood

138 Granite

125 Vine

109 Frostpine Palisade Gate 22 Wood Pleasant Pavilion 48 Wood

52 Granite Porch Shack 51 Wood Roomy Home 72 Wood

215 Granite

1 Knotroot Roomy Shack 50 Wood Spacious House 72 Wood

215 Granite

1 Knotroot Simple Shack 13 Wood Starter Palace 41 Wood

15 Granite

36 Vine Tiered Palace 100 Wood

31 Granite

100 Vine

20 Frostpine

Lego Fortnite cooking recipes

Item Unlock condition Materials required Effects Bread Oven 2 Flour

2 Eggs Heals ten hearts

Heals ten hunger Corn on the Cob Grill 1 Corn Heals three hearts

Heals five hunger

Increased stamina for two mins Fried Egg Grill 2 Eggs Heals five hearts

Heals eight hunger

Increased stamina for two mins Fruit Pie Oven 1 Flour

1 Raspberry

3 Snowberry

3 Slap Berry Heals 15 health

Heals 20 hunger

Increases stamina for two mins Grilled Meat Grill 1 Meat Heals two hearts

Heals eight hunger Meat Pie Oven 1 Flour

1 Meat

1 Egg Heals 20 hearts

Heals 20 hunger

Adds four temporary hearts Pizza Oven 2 Flour

1 Meat

3 Spicy Pepper

1 Cheese Heals 25 hearts

Adds five temporary hearts Pumpkin Pie Oven 1 Flour

1 Pumpkin Heals ten hearts

Heals 20 hunger

Increases stamina for two mins Slap Juice Juicer 2 Slap Berry Adds three temporary hearts

Heals five hunger

Increases stamina for two mins Slurp Juice Juicer 2 Raspberry

2 Slurp Mushroom Regenerates health over time for five minutes

Heals five hunger Snowberry Shake Juicer 2 Snow Berry

1 Milk Heals 12 hearts

Heals five hunger

Increases heat resistance for ten mins Spicy Burger Grill 1 Flour

1 Meat

1 Spicy Pepper Adds four temporary hearts

Heals ten hunger

Increases cold resistance for ten mins

Lego Fortnite crafting station recipes

Station Materials required Crafting Bench 3 Wood

5 Granite Essence Table 20 Flexwood

6 Cut Amber Gem Cutter 20 Marble Slab

5 Rough Amber

5 Sand Claw

3 Sand Shell Grain Mill 20 Knotroot Rod

20 Granite Slab

3 Shell Grill 30 Granite Juicer 8 Plank

8 Marble Slab

5 Knotroot Rod Loom 9 Flexwood

8 Flexwood Rods

6 Sand Claw Lumber Mill 8 Wood

15 Granite Metal Smelter 15 Brightcore

35 Obsidian Slab

3 Blast Core Oven 8 Brightcore

15 Copper Bar

35 Obsidian Slab Spinning Wheel 8 Plank

5 Wooden Rod

5 Wood

5 Wolf Claw Stone Breaker 20 Knotroot

35 Marble

Lego Fortnite decorations recipes

Item Materials required Bathroom Mat 4 Wool Fabric Block Colors – Medium 4 Plank Bowls and Spoons 2 Marble Cooking Utensils 4 Cooper Bar Court Vase – Large 1 Marble

2 Vine Court Vase – Medium 1 Marble

2 Vine Cozy Mat 4 Wool Fabric Cozy Towel Rack 3 Wood

1 Wooden Rod

2 Wool Fabric Cut a Rug 8 Wool Fabric Cut a Rug – Yellow 6 Wool Fabric Daisies 1 Granite

3 Vine Glassware 3 Rough Amber Houseplant 1 Granite

1 Vine Of Minings and Men Series 6 Vine Oil and Pan 1 Iron Bar

1 Rough Amber Plants and Pots 1 Granite

1 Vine Pottering Around 1 Granite

1 Vine Pride and Peelys 3 Vine Real Stories of the Imagined Order 6 Vine Stack of Books 9 Vine Starter Mat 6 Wool Fabric Striped Rug 6 Wool Fabric The Adventures of John Jones 1 Plank

12 Vine The Klombo Incident 3 Vine The LooperTrilogyy 9 Vine Toilet Paper Stand 1 Wooden Rod

3 Vine Wavy Rug 6 Wool Fabric White Cutting Board 2 Marble

Lego Fortnite furniture recipes

Item Materials required Basic Bench – Large 8 Wood Basic Bench – Small 4 Wood Basic Stool 1 Wool

2 Plank Basic Table 6 Plank

6 Wood Bed 10 Wood Black Streetlight 3 Iron Bar

1 Brightcore Blocked Coffee Table 4 Wood Book Nook Shelf 1 Wood Cabin End Table 1 Wood Charming Bed 6 Plank Classic Lamp 1 Wooden Rod

1 Brightcore Club Armchair 4 Wood

2 Wool Fabric College Sofa 6 Wood

6 Wool Fabric Cookbook Shelf 3 Plank Counter Stool 2 Wood Cozy Shelf 2 Wood Cozy Sink 4 Marble Cozy Table 4 Wood Cozy Toilet 3 Marble

7 Vine Cozy Tub 8 Marble Drowsy Bed 10 Wood Edge Bookshelf 6 Wood Gothic End Table 2 Obsidian Grand Chest 8 Frostpine

4 Iron Bar Green Streetlight 3 Iron Bar

1 Brightcore Happy Lamper 1 Copper Bar

1 Brightcore It’s Wick 1 Vine Large Chest 6 Obsidian Slab

4 Copper Bar Medium Chest 8 Knotroot

6 Marble Slab Modern Chair 2 Wood

2 Plank Modern Closet 6 Plank Modern Dresser – Medium 5 Plank Modern Dresser – Small 3 Plank Modern Nightstand 2 Wood Modern Standing Lamp 1 Wooden Rod

1 Brightcore Modest Closet 8 Plank Modest Lamp 1 Wooden Rod

1 Brightcore Night Lamp 1 Wooden Rod

1 Brightcore Off-the-Snap Dresser 5 Plank Panel Bed 10 Wood Park Bench 3 Plank

2 Wood Patches Armchair 6 Wood

6 Wool Fabric Patches Sofa 8 Wood

8 Wool Fabric Round Stool 2 Wood Simple Lamp – Medium 1 Wood

1 Brightcore Simple Lamp – Small 1 Wood

1 Brightcore Simple Standing Lamp 1 Wooden Rod

1 Brightcore Simple Toilet 4 Marble

1 Vine Small Chest 6 Plank Traditional End Table 4 Wood Traditional-Counter – Large 12 Wood Traditional-Counter – Medium 8 Wood Traditional-Counter – Small 2 Wood Traditional-Counter Corner 6 Wood Velvet Armchair 4 Wood

4 Wool Fabric Wall Exposed Bulb 1 Copper Bar

1 Brightcore Wall Light 1 Marble

1 Brightcore Wall Light – Round 1 Marble

1 Brightcore

Lego Fortnite toys recipes

Item Materials required Activation Switch 1 Wood

1 Blast Powder Boom Barrel 6 Plank

3 Blast Powder Dynamic Foundation 4 Flexwood Large Balloon 2 Silk Fabric

1 Cord

1 Torch Large Thruster 3 Wooden Rod

2 Blast Powder

1 Torch Large Wheel 2 Flexwood

1 Flexwood Rod Small Balloon 1 Silk Fabric

1 Cord

1 Torch Small Thruster 1 Wooden Rod

1 Blast Powder

1 Torch Small Wheel 1 Flexwood

1 Flexwood Rod Wooden Crate 2 Copper Bar

6 Flexwood

Lego Fortnite village items recipes

Item Materials required Campfire 3 Wood Garden plot 2 Soil

1 Fertilizer Map Maker 2 Granite Village Square 10 Wood

10 Granite

And that’s all of the Lego Fortnite crafting recipes. There are plenty of other ways to upgrade your Lego Fortnite village with materials made by processing them in your village, including Lego Fortnite wool fabric, but many more are found in the many Lego Fortnite map biomes. For example, many Fortnite animal items are handy, particularly for making textiles or food.