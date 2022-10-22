Overwatch 2 Lucio skin bug lets you be seen through walls, warn fans

One Overwatch 2 Lucio skin bug is putting players at a big disadvantage without them realising, allowing enemies to spot them through walls in the Blizzard FPS game. Love it or hate it, fashion is a very important part of any competitive multiplayer game these days, and getting your hands on cool skins for your favourite Overwatch 2 characters is a great way to personalise your experience and add a little personal touch to your look. However, one skin in particular could be causing more trouble than it’s worth.

Players on the Overwatch Reddit highlight the Snow Fox Lucio skin, which was originally introduced to the first game during the 2018 Winter Wonderland event. While the legendary skin for Lucio is not currently available for purchase in Overwatch 2, fans of the original game who unlocked it will have access to it in the sequel, and it’s likely to be offered through the in-game store during the upcoming Winter event as well.

Players spotted that the icy fog effect coming off Lucio’s boots and weapon can be seen by enemy players through walls. Obviously this would be a big issue for any hero, but it’s particularly notable for one such as Lucio. The music-loving Brazilian support specialises in using his wallriding ability to take sneaky flanks or get into hard-to-spot positions during teamfights, allowing him to catch enemy players off-guard with a well-timed ‘boop’ to knock them out of position (or off the map altogether).

Another common Lucio tactic is to stay out of sight when a big teamfight is upcoming if you are expecting a dangerous enemy ult such as Sombra’s EMP – this allows Lucio to zoom in after the ability is used and ‘drop the beat’ with his Ultimate ability to keep his teammates alive through the danger. All these tactics – flanking, careful positioning, and hiding – are rendered almost obsolete if the enemy can see exactly where you are through the walls.

You can see this in action for yourself in the video below:

The bug was actually first reported by players just days after Overwatch 2’s release, however it went largely unnoticed until now. Hopefully this issue can be rectified as soon as possible; we have reached out to Blizzard for comment, and will update this story with any response. Meanwhile, the Junkertown map is expected to return from its temporary hiatus alongside both Bastion and Torbjörn on October 25 after all three were disabled due to varying issues – most notably a rather busted Bastion ultimate exploit that let him devastate enemy teams.

An Overwatch 2 double XP weekend is ongoing at the time of writing, so be sure to jump in and level up your Overwatch 2 battle pass as much as possible. The Overwatch 2 Halloween event is also set to start soon, with Blizzard saying it will be a sequel to Junkenstein’s Revenge. Be sure to check out our updated Overwatch 2 tier list so you know who’s looking strongest in the current meta, and our guide to the best Overwatch 2 settings for PC to maximise performance.