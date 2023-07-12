Remnant 2 release date, gameplay, trailers

What is the Remnant 2 release date? The Souls genre has seen a lot of experimentation over the past decade, but no title has pushed the envelope as much as Remnant: From the Ashes. Gunfire Games, the developers of the Remnant series, took the third-person shooter genre and introduced Souls-like and RPG-looter shooter elements to create something unique.

Remnant 2 features an improved archetype system that gives players a distinct set of weapons and abilities to take into combat. The action RPG game’s procedural level generator has been revamped to ensure players won’t experience the same landscape during each playthrough. Find out more about what’s coming to the follow-up to one of the best fantasy games, including the Remnant 2 release date, new gameplay mechanics, trailers, and more.

Remnant 2 release date

The Remnant 2 release date is set for Tuesday, July 25, 2023, and will launch on PC, Xbox Series S and X, and PlayStation 5.

You can access the game on July 24 if you purchase the Remnant 2 Ultimate Edition for $69.99 / £58.99.

Remnant 2 archetype system

There are four archetypes to pick from in Remnant 2, each equipped with a unique set of traits, perks, and skills:

Challenger

Gunslinger

Handler

Medic

Designed to fight at close to mid-range, the Challenger acts as a traditional tank by absorbing and dishing out heavy amounts of damage. You also have the ability to wear heavy armor, making the Challenger slow but hard-wearing against waves of enemies.

The Challenger’s Prime Perk allows them to die once every ten minutes on the battlefield. Upon taking fatal damage, the Challenger returns to life with 100% of their max health and invulnerability for five seconds. This Prime Perk cannot be used again until at least ten minutes has elapsed.

If you want to use guns with a high fire rate, there’s no better class than the Gunslinger. The Gunslinger can tame the wildest of weapons, making it easy to control guns that empty magazine clips in seconds. Whether it’s a powerful revolver with a handful of bullets in the chamber or a machine gun with small clips, the Gunslinger can minimize the amount of recoil produced by any weapon.

The fight never stops with the Gunslinger, featuring perks that allow them to regenerate ammo and rapidly reload their guns during combat. Speaking of which, the Gunslinger’s Prime Perk instantly reloads their weapons and gives the user infinite reserve ammo for 15 seconds.

Handler

While Remnant 2 does feature co-op multiplayer with up to two extra players, the Handler can bring their own trusty companion in the form of a deadly dog. The Handler can take on long-range encounters with their weapons, giving the dog a chance to stop any close enemies from reaching you.

Your dog can take damage like any squad member, but you can heal it by showing it some love with the ‘pet’ action. Remnant 2 does feature friendly fire, but you can level up a perk to ensure your companion receives little to no damage if you aren’t being careful with your shots. The Handler’s Prime Perk allows their dog to revive them at 50% max health, and the dog can even revive allies providing they have a Dragon Heart.

Medic

If you want to be a team player for your squad, you may want to consider picking the Medic as your archetype. The Medic has been designed to keep their squadmates at max health while keeping a number of skills back just in case you happen to take any damage. On top of this, the Medic’s Prime Perk ensures they always have a Relic charge on deck as long as they’ve managed to heal 250 total health to allies.

As long as you keep your allies close, you shouldn’t have any problems using your skills to top up everyone’s health bars. On the off chance your party members start to fall like flies, you can utilize your Redemption skill to instantly revive begin everyone on the ground. Just remember they won’t immediately jump back up to 100% of their max health, but 25% out to do the trick in a pitch.

Dual Archetypes

As you continue through the campaign in Remnant 2, eventually you gain the ability to create dual archetypes, giving you access to a brand new set of perks, skills, and traits. You do have to make a choice as to which of the archetypes is your primary class as you can only have one Prime Perk active. We don’t know the names of each of the fused archetypes just yet, but the devs have assured players that there are names for all of the class combinations.

Remnant 2 trailers

The first official trailer we saw for Remnant 2 premiered at The Game Awards 2022, giving players a glimpse of some of the enemies available during combat. The trailer confirmed that three-player co-op is back, and that players can use the destructible environment to their advantage by blowing up parts of the stage to defeat bosses.

Judging by the amount of gameplay shown off in this trailer, players were not expecting to receive a release date for this game so soon. By March 2023, a new trailer showing off the Gunslinger archetype dropped, but that still didn’t contain a release date. It wasn’t until Summer Game Fest 2023 that Geoff Keighley was able to announce Remnant 2’s July 2023 launch date.

And that’s all we have for the Remnant 2 release date so far, but stay tuned as we’ll have more information as soon as it’s revealed. Until then, take a look at the best co-op games to build some synergy with your future squad mates. We also have a Remnant 2 system requirements guide to ensure your rig is up to date with the latest components and drivers.