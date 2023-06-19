Starfield’s Adoring Fan is just as annoying as Oblivion’s, confirmed

The Starfield Adoring Fan was perhaps the standout cameo from the Bethesda RPG game’s recent showcase. A returning presence from The Elder Scrolls Oblivion, he serves as one of many Starfield traits, popping up at various – and often inopportune – moments in the sizable space opera to smother you with creepy praise. With his shock of blond hair and intense, borderline threatening grin, the Starfield rendition of everyone’s ‘favorite’ NPC already makes us nervous, but we can now confirm he will be every bit as annoying as he was back in 2007, with original Adoring Fan actor Craig Sechler announcing their return.

“Is it really you?!” the Adoring Fan asks in the new Starfield gameplay. “I can’t believe I get to stand near you, breathing the same air. I’ve got to have every molecule.” If you’re curious about Starfield missions, and the challenges you’re set to face across Bethesda’s meticulously constructed galaxy, ‘not punching the Adoring Fan on the nose’ could be the hardest objective in the game.

And it gets better – or perhaps worse, depending on your perspective – as Craig Sechler, who voiced the Adoring Fan back in Oblivion, confirms they’re back on board for Starfield. Oh yes, that breathless sycophancy, that grating praise (“by Azura, by Azura, by Azura!”) is here in full.

Complete with blond wig and incredulous facial expression, Sechler confirms their return in a new video. “Bethesda Softworks has really outdone themselves this time!” the actor says, in full Adoring Fan mode. “And I love my new haircut. Hi-ho!”

Personally, I think it’s time to dig into Starfield ship design, to see if you can build some kind of dimension drive that takes you to a parallel universe where the Adoring Fan never existed. Ugh, but even then, he’d find a way. He always finds a way.

Take a look at everything you need to know ahead of the Starfield release date. We also have the full Starfield system requirements, so you can ensure your PC is ready for launch ahead of the big day.