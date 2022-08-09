Genshin Impact 3.0 could be shorter, leaks suggest

Genshin Impact banners are often held in higher esteem than even the highly coveted primogems. So, it’s a big deal that this new leak suggests upcoming versions of the game will be shortened, meaning players will have less time to pull on character banners. More specifically, Twitter user SaveYourPrimos says that versions 3.0, 3.1, and 3.2 will be one week shorter than usual. Their tweet also states that the news is subject to change, but they are often quite reliable when it comes to unreleased information like this.

In this instance, SaveYourPrimos is confirming a leak that initially came from Uncle Chasm. Though, the former did speculate back in mid-July that the game’s newest versions would be shorter. This exchange seems to solidify that speculation. SaveYourPrimos estimates that Genshin Impact version 3.0 will begin on/around August 24 and end in early October, while versions 3.1 and 3.2 will both last for just over a month each.

For reference, Genshin Impact versions generally tend to last for about six weeks, so version 3.0 will be much shorter than what players have seen in the past if these leaks are correct. HoYoverse may be doing this in an attempt to get back on track after suffering from the recent delays that restricted work conditions in Shanghai — the city where HoYoverse is based.

The change gives players less time to obtain new characters like Tighnari, Collei, and Dori in the 3.0 banners, so, hopefully, you’ve all been saving those Primogems from version 2.8. Thankfully, there seems to be more time for version 3.1, with the Cyno, Nilou, and Candace banners that are expected to appear.

If you’re looking for more details on the upcoming versions outside of character banners, we have info on gameplay tweaks, Sumeru’s map size, the new region’s Domains, and much more.