Will there be a Genshin Impact 2.9 update?

Want to know about the Genshin Impact 2.9 update? Now that 2.8 has been released, the clock is ticking until the next major patch is due to drop. Hoyoverse typically operates on a six-week update cycle, with minor updates halfway through each patch that refresh the Genshin Impact banners and Genshin Impact events.

As the current version, 2.8, dropped on July 13, Genshin Impact 2.9 should be the next update, and is likely to release around the end of August 2022 – assuming nothing goes wrong like with the 2.7 delay. However, we have reason to believe that there won’t be a patch 2.9 at all, and instead Hoyoverse is going to skip a digit and go straight to Genshin Impact 3.0.

Genshin Impact 2.9 release date speculation

After the 1.6 update launched in June 2021, everyone logically assumed that the next update was going to be version 1.7. However, due to the amount of new content present in 1.6, Hoyoverse decided to skip a few versions and go all the way to patch 2.0. This is the same patch that introduced Teyvat’s third major region, Inazuma. This sets a precedent for the studio skipping version numbers when it feels the situation warrants.

Let’s take a moment to look at the Genshin Impact rumour-mill. At the time of writing, information on new Genshin Impact characters, leaks on the upcoming new region, Sumeru, as well as the RPG game’s seventh element, Dendro, have all appeared online, reportedly from a 3.0 beta.

This includes datamined information on Tighnari, Dori, and Collei; new characters that were officially announced by Hoyoverse via the game’s Twitter account. In recent months, any characters that have been officially revealed by the studio tend to release in the following patch. The common thread uniting all of these leaks and rumours is that this is all content expected to drop in 3.0. Further to that, there are no known rumours associated with version 2.9.

Taking this all into account, we’re guessing that there won’t be a Genshin Impact 2.9 update, and instead, Hoyoverse will skip straight to 3.0 come the end of August. Hoyoverse has already shared a preview about Sumeru and the Dendro element, and we should expect a livestream two weeks before the expected release date for the next update.

That’s everything we know about the Genshin Impact 2.9 release date. If you’re looking for less speculation and more cold hard facts, check out our Genshin Impact tier list for the best characters in the game. We’ve also got a Genshin Impact codes guide, so you can collect some free primogems while we wait for more information.