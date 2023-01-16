Genshin Impact’s Ayato and Raiden beat Nahida sales with days to spare

The Genshin Impact Ayato and Raiden Shogun banners have put up expectedly high numbers, but they’ve even managed to surpass Nahida and Yoimiya’s record sales, as the anime game transitions into the next update. The Genshin Impact version 3.4 release date is still two days away, giving Ayato and the Raiden Shogun even more time to gain extra revenue on top of the massive amount they’ve already made.

It’s an understatement to say Ayato and the Raiden Shogun are both extremely popular characters. This is Ayato’s first rerun since his release early last year, and the Raiden Shogun is enjoying her second rerun — the first since last March. She also tops her own sales with every re-release, so this is just another reminder of how popular she really is.

Both characters also sit comfortably near the top of what seems like every single Genshin Impact tier list thanks to their almost unmatched power as main DPS options. Nahida is also up there with them, but still lost this time around. It’ll be interesting to see what happens when the Dendro Archon finally gets her first rerun.

Ayato and the Raiden Shogun have produced about USD $35,979,211/GBP £29,509,429 so far, while Nahida and Yoimiya managed to make about USD $34,017,290/GBP £27,900,300 during the same time period in version 3.2.

The sales numbers come from GenshinLab, a site that compiles data from the Chinese App Store to give an accurate picture of spending habits for a large section of the Genshin Impact player base.

Genshin Impact version 3.3 is now coming to a close, which means that the highly-anticipated Alhaitham banner will soon be available alongside Yaoyao and Xiao in the first half of the next update. Then, heavy hitters Hu Tao and Yelan will be available during the second half of version 3.4.