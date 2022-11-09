Genshin Impact leak lists Raiden Shogun and Itto reruns in version 3.3

A recent Genshin Impact leak has listed the reruns that HoYoverse plans to bring to the anime RPG in the version 3.3 update. It seems as though Raiden Shogun and Arataki Itto will be returning alongside the two new Anemo characters that have already been officially revealed – Wanderer, AKA Scaramouche, and Faruzan.

For those unaware, Raiden Shogun is one of, if not, the best Electro character in the entire game. This should come as no surprise, given that she’s the Electro Archon. Her arrival will complete the string of Archon reruns that HoYoverse has set up, as Zhongli appeared in version 3.0, followed by Venti in version 3.1, then Nahida in the currently-live version 3.2.

This order makes sense since Raiden Shogun is a perfect fit in Nahida teams thanks to the powerful Dendro reactions that can be created. Nahida is already one of the top-ranked characters in most Genshin Impact tier lists, so pairing her with Raiden Shogun is a recipe for success.

Itto, on the other hand, doesn’t exactly mesh well with most Archons except Zhongli, given the fact that Geo reactions are generally limited to Crystallize. With that being said, he’s considered the strongest choice for a Geo main DPS, especially when placed on all-Geo teams.

The leaked list comes from known leaker Uncle Lu, and it has been tweeted out by the trusted Genshin community account, SaveYourPrimos. Looking at the list, it appears as though Wanderer, Itto, and Faruzan will be coming in the first half of Genshin Impact version 3.3, and Raiden Shogun will be available in the second half with a currently unknown character.

The version 3.3 update won’t be live for another month, so in the meantime, you can prepare for it by checking out our guides on Scaramouche’s ascension materials, Faruzan’s ascension materials, and the Genius Invokation TCG.