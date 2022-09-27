Genshin Impact Nilou team – the best team comp

On the hunt for the best Genshin Impact Nilou team comp? Nilou is the five-star Hydro user set to make her debut as part of the highly anticipated Genshin Impact 3.1 update – more specifically, her Genshin Impact banner is due to release in the second phase of the anime game’s update. Nilou’s graceful nature and dance-oriented moveset might seem underwhelming at first blush, but looks can be deceiving. Unlike most Genshin Impact characters who rely upon creating elemental reactions to achieve their full potential, Nilou is able to transfigure them into even more powerful reactions.

Unfortunately, Nilou’s main drawback lies in the limitations of her effective team comps. The effects of her indispensable Court of Dancing Petals passive skill are only available with a Dendro-Hydro team composition. Therefore, Nilou must only be paired with Dendro and Hydro characters to ensure she’s performing optimally. This obviously restricts your elemental synergies to Bloom, but given the best Genshin Impact Nilou build revolves entirely around generating Bountiful Cores, this isn’t the worst restriction in the world. Here is the best Genshin Impact Nilou team comp currently available, as well as a viable free-to-play alternative.

The best Genshin Impact Nilou team comp is:

Nilou

Dendro Traveler

Collei

Kokomi

The current Genshin Impact Dendro character options are limited since the element’s debut in the Genshin Impact 3.0 update. At the moment, the Dendro Traveler and Collei are the best additions to your Genshin Impact party setup, at least for the time being. Nilou’s potential is likely to be fully realised after the debut of Nahida, the mysterious Dendro Archon, but whether you have enough primogems to successfully pull both Nilou and Nahida from their respective banners is another story. In the meantime, check out our Genshin Impact Dendro Traveler build and Genshin Impact Collei build to discover how best to utilise this plant-based pair.

You might be tempted to fill the last remaining slot with a further Dendro character. However, we advise choosing a Hydro character to attain Hydro elemental resonance and increase maximum health by 25% across the party – an obvious boon for Nilou, whose skills primarily scale with her health stat. Furthermore, including an additional Hydro character ensures another source of generating Bountiful Cores, since relying entirely on Nilou’s skills to apply Hydro will ultimately result in a stalled rotation.

Bountiful Cores inflict damage upon your team alongside your enemies, so the more damage you’re dishing out, the more you’re taking on. Nilou can soak up a lot of it due to her robust health, but a decent healer is a must-have. Kokomi is an excellent choice for this role; her elemental skill summons a jellyfish that continuously heals party members, and persists even when Kokomi is switched out for someone else. This elemental skill also scales with health, meaning Kokomi will benefit from many of the team-wide health buffs that are vital for Nilou. For a more detailed breakdown of her abilities, have a gander at our best Genshin Impact Kokomi build.

The best free-to-play Nilou team comp in Genshin Impact is:

Nilou

Dendro Traveler

Collei

Barbara

Thankfully, the restrictions of Nilou’s team composition are offset slightly by how accessible it is to optimise her build without spending any money. Almost every character required for Nilou to perform her best can be obtained for free by completing the character-specific Genshin Impact events.

The only exception to this is Kokomi, who can be switched out for Barbara with a relatively minor hit to healing and Hydro resonance – Barbara’s heal is an on-field burst that’s guaranteed to slow your rotation. Despite that, she’s a perfectly acceptable substitute for Kokomi. And yep, you guessed it, Barbara’s skills also scale with her health. Take a look at our Genshin Impact Barbara Hangout guide to get to know her a little more.

That’s everything for our best Genshin Impact team comp. As we intimated earlier, Nilou represents a potential shift in the combat mechanics of Hoyoverse’s RPG game, so it’s highly likely that her team comp is subject to change. In the meantime, avail yourself of the currently active Genshin Impact codes to easily acquire valuable treasure and currency ahead of the latest update.