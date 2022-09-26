Here’s how many Primogems you can earn in Genshin Impact version 3.1

The Genshin Impact version 3.1 update goes live this week, which means that it’s time to take a look at just how many Primogems HoYoverse plans to offer up to players. The anime RPG is celebrating its second anniversary during the update, so the Primogem count is higher than usual thanks to giveaways and rewards, alongside several new events.

These calculations come, as always, from SoraHoshina – a moderator, guide writer, and infographic designer on HoYoLAB. As usual, they provide estimates for the amount of Primogems that should be available to both free-to-play players and those who are willing to spend some money on the game.

SoraHoshina has created infographics for several past updates, including version 2.8 and version 3.0, which turned out to be quite realistic and accurate in terms of numbers and expectations for how much effort players need to put in to obtain the Primos.

This time around, the anniversary rewards have also been taken into account. These rewards add another 20 wishes (10 Intertwined Fates and 1,600 Primogems) to go with new rewards from quests, Sumeru desert exploration, events, character test runs, and other Primogem sources. Check out the infographic below for a better visual of the numbers:

SoraHoshina estimates that free-to-play players should get about 12,240 Primogems, 15 Acquaint Fates, and 20 Intertwined Fates, while players who spend should expect about 16,070 Primogems, 15 Acquaint Fates, and 24 Intertwined Fates in Genshin Impact version 3.1.

Keep in mind that these numbers aren’t 100% exact, but should instead be looked at as approximate figures. This is especially true if your teams are unable to earn all 36 stars in the Spiral Abyss.

Still, all of these Primogems and Fates will help players when pulling on the upcoming character banners for Cyno, Candace, and Venti in the first half, and Nilou and Albedo in the second half. There’s even a strong, new five-star polearm on the weapon banner next to a powerful bow rerun, so hopefully you’ve been saving those Primos.