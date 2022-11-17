Genshin Impact leak provides overview for huge event in 3.3

This new Genshin Impact leak provides an overview of the upcoming Akitsu Kimodameshi event that will go live during the anime game‘s version 3.3 update. HoYoverse adds a new flagship Genshin Impact event for every update, and some players are able to see placeholder menus or event details early while spending time in the currently-live closed beta.

Akitsu Kimodameshi takes place in Inazuma, and the list of characters involved features nearly all of the notable residents of the island nation. This includes Kamisato Ayaka, Arataki Itto, Yoimiya, Raiden Shogun, Yae Miko, and many more. And this Inazuma gathering coincides with the rumoured Raiden Shogun and Itto reruns that’ll also be coming during the next update.

The event will feature a mini-game similar to Breakout – an old Atari game that has been copied and updated over the years. Essentially, you control a sliding paddle to prevent a ball from falling through the bottom of the screen.

In Akitsu Kimodameshi, the paddle can change elements to infuse the ball with Pyro, Electro, Cryo, and so on. The ball will then cause elemental reactions when it’s sent back and forth between your paddle and the blocks above, as they’re also infused with elements.

Completing the event challenges will net you 990 Primogems, the new Toukabou Shigure sword, talent books, level-up materials, and a crown of insight. And surprisingly, most of the event’s stages can be played in co-op with friends.

All of this leaked information comes from the Genshin Intel Twitter account, and you can get an early look at the event menu in a separate tweet from another known Genshin leaker, Timing.

Akitsu Kimodameshi isn’t the only notable new content coming in Genshin Impact version 3.3. HoYoverse is also introducing the Genius Invokation TCG – a permanent card-battling game mode – along with two new Anemo characters: the five-star Scaramouche and the four-star Faruzan.