Genshin Impact retroactively offers wishes for completed Archon Quests

The Genshin Impact version 3.5 update will be retroactively rewarding players with Intertwined Fates for completing each of the Archon Quests. That’s a total of over 20 free wishes if we include the interlude chapters that pop up in between major story beats. So, if you’ve been keeping up with the anime game‘s main storyline, there should be at least two ten pulls waiting for you when Genshin Impact 3.5 releases next month.

Today’s special program livestream dropped a ton of other info about what’s coming in version 3.5 as well – including the next Genshin Impact character banner and new events – but we all know that every single Genshin player’s ears perk up when free wishes are mentioned.

This new Archon Quest reward system will be added to the guide section of the adventurer handbook, and Intertwined Fates aren’t the only items being handed out. Players will also receive level-up books, weapon-enhancement ore, and essence for upgrading artifacts.

Only one Intertwined Fate will be given per quest, but this change will still come in handy for those who are looking to wish for Dehya or Cyno in the first half of version 3.5, or Ayaka, Shenhe, or Mika in the second half.

Dehya is a popular five-star Pyro character, while Ayaka and Shenhe haven’t had banners in quite some time. In fact, this will be Shenhe’s very first rerun since her initial release in January 2022.

Honestly, I’d suggest skipping Dehya unless you absolutely love her because HoYoverse also announced that she’ll be added to the standard banner, starting in version 3.6. There’s still no Geo option in that banner, but for reasons we may never know, they’re adding another Pyro claymore character in Dehya.

And, as always, new Genshin Impact Primogem codes were revealed during the livestream as well, helping you to either save up or take a few extra chances pulling for Hu Tao and Yelan before Genshin Impact version 3.4 comes to a close.