What is the best Genshin Impact Wriothesley build? In theory, this five-star Cryo user might wield a catalyst, but in practice, he prefers to let his fists do most of the talking. If you’re determined to get the Duke of the Fortress fighting fit, look no further than our best build.

Wriothesley joins Neuvillette as one of the major playable characters introduced following the Genshin Impact 4.1 release date, appearing on phase two of the update’s Genshin Impact banners. As a dedicated on-field damage dealer, the best Genshin Impact Wriothesley build is all about pouring power into his normal and charged attacks. We’ve kitted out Wriothesley with the best Genshin Impact weapons and Genshin Impact artifacts that ensure his high placement on our Genshin Impact tier list, as well as the best team comp to keep him on his feet.

The best Genshin Impact Wriothesley build

Weapon: Cashflow Supervision

Cashflow Supervision Artifacts: Marechaussee Hunter (four-piece)

Cashflow Supervision complements Wriothesley’s kit perfectly, buffing the damage output of his normal and charged attacks whenever he loses or gains health – with a 16% increase to his normal attack and a 14% increase to his charged attack, respectively. This buff lasts for four seconds with a maximum of three stacks, and can be triggered once every 0.3 seconds. You won’t have to worry about these timings, however, since you’re guaranteed to proc it consistently to make the most out of Wriothesley’s kit. What’s more, Wriothesley gains an 8% attack speed bonus every time Cashflow Supervision reaches maximum stacks. All told, this powerful damage-oriented catalyst allows the Duke to really bring the pain without breaking a sweat and is a must-have for the best Genshin Impact Wriothesley build.

The Marechaussee Hunter artifact set is a perfect compliment to this weapon. Like Cashflow Supervision, this set is tailor-made for the best Wriothesley build. A two-piece set bestows a flat 15% stat bonus to normal and charged attacks. However, with the four-piece set equipped, Wriothesley’s crit rate is increased by 12% for five seconds every time his health increases or decreases. This effect stacks a maximum of three times, allowing for a 36% crit rate increase with plenty of uptime thanks to the Chilling Penalty state initiated by his elemental skill, consuming a fixed amount of Wriothesley’s health. You can even extend this uptime even further with an off-field healer, to account for his skill’s 16-second cooldown.

These two excellent choices should be your go-to weapon and artifact set for the best Genshin Impact Wriothesley build, but if you’re looking for free-to-play options, you might opt for the Solar Pearl catalyst. This provides a damage buff of 20% to normal attacks when performing an elemental skill or burst – and vice versa – which synergizes nicely with his Icefang Rush skill’s buff to normal attacks when his health is above 50%. However, you do lose out on the buffs to his charged attack, restricting your abilities somewhat.

The Blizzard Strayer is also an alternative artifact set that leans further into Wriothesley’s Cryo application to boost his crit rate by 20% – with a further 20% when attacking enemies afflicted with Frozen. Unfortunately, this doesn’t take advantage of his health sacrifice mechanic, so it falls somewhat short of the Marechaussee Hunter set.

The best Genshin Impact Wriothesley team comp

Wriothesley takes the prime position as an on-field, primary DPS unit, so the best Genshin Impact build pairs him with a supporting team comp that’s all in service to maximizing his damage output, while also providing supplementary off-field healing and elemental reactions.

Wriothesley

Bennett

Xiangling

Shenhe

As a healer, Bennett minimizes the risk of Wriothesley’s health sacrifice during drawn-out battles and ensures that you’re triggering the effects of his weapon and artifact set as often as possible. However, we do recommend using his AoE healing field tactically to ensure that he’s not blocking Wriothesely passive, which applies a 50% damage buff to his charged attack once every five seconds. However, Xiangling is the driving force behind Melt elemental reactions in this team comp. She’s also largely an off-field unit thanks to her elemental skill, perfectly aligning with Wriothesley’s abilities.

We’ve rounded off the best Wriothesley team comp with Shenhe, who can provide an additional damage boost to Wriothesley’s attacks via her elemental skill. This attack imbues party members with the Icy Quill buff that scales according to her own attack stat. Its efficacy is amplified further by her passive skill, providing a temporary 15% increase to normal and charged attacks for 15 seconds. For more on Shenhe, check out our dedicated guide for the Genshin Impact Shenhe banner, as well as the best Genshin Impact Shenhe build for her signature weapon and artifacts.

