Genshin Impact Yae and Childe banner sales unaided by Primo giveaway

Genshin Impact’s current Yae Miko and Childe character banners aren’t doing nearly as well as the ones in the first half of the anime game‘s version 3.2 update. The decrease in sales isn’t wholly unexpected, as this pair is coming right after the most popular banners in the RPG’s history. Even the new Genshin Impact event with Primogem giveaways isn’t doing much to help the numbers.

Yae Miko and Childe went live right after Nahida and Yoimiya‘s banners broke records for the highest Genshin Impact character banner sales. This is Yae Miko’s first rerun and Childe’s fourth rerun, and the duo is joined by the four-star Cryo newcomer, Layla. With that said, the Dendro Archon’s introduction is a tough act to follow.

Ironically, both Yae Miko and Childe are great teammates for Nahida thanks to the powerful Dendro reaction possibilities. However, it’s likely that the majority of players have spent most of their Primogems and hard-earned cash in the first half of Genshin Impact version 3.2.

Here are the sales numbers for Yae Miko and Childe’s banners after just three days:

This chart is taken from GenshinLab, a data-compiling site that uses info from the Chinese App Store. Looking at the numbers, we can see that a large portion of Genshin’s player base spent about USD $6,107,758/GBP £5,179,378, which is less than half of what was spent on Nahida and Yoimiya in the same timeframe.

For those who are still interested in earning Primogems through the aforementioned event, HoYoLAB has an informative post with official instructions. You’ll need to share your ‘favourite side of Yae Miko’ along with some fishing tips — since Childe likes ice fishing — for a chance to win free Primogems.

If you haven’t yet spent your Primos on the current banners, you may want to wait until Genshin Impact version 3.3, as the new Anemo characters, Scaramouche and Faruzan, are set to arrive.