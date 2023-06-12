Why wasn’t Halo at the Xbox Showcase?

Halo Infinite was noticeably absent from Xbox’s showcase this weekend, and I’m honestly unsure why. As one of Microsoft’s flagship live-service offerings, the multiplayer game has certainly had some stumbles, but it’s incredibly strange that we didn’t even get a glimpse of upcoming updates, because a big one is right around the corner for Halo Infinite.

For starters, Halo Infinite Season 4 lands on June 20. It brings new career ranks and career progression, the fan-favorite infection game mode, coatings usable on all armor cores, and there’ll be new maps and double XP weekends, too. It’s not a game-changing season of Halo, sure, but it continues to show that Xbox and 343 are expanding their offerings.

So why did we not even get a trailer for Halo Infinite Season 4 at the showcase? I don’t think any of us really expected the rumored battle royale mode to make an appearance, but even Overwatch 2, a game that isn’t actually under Microsoft (yet) got a fanfare-filled trailer for upcoming content.

We got so much Starfield it’d make your eyes hurt, with DLC news, sandwich bandit escapades, and even Constellation Edition details, but Halo Infinite was nowhere to be found. I still maintain that the new Halo has some of the best core gameplay (like movement and shooting) of any FPS game currently on the market, but Xbox didn’t really want to show that off at its own showcase.

Maybe there’s something big planned ahead of Season 4 to show off, but if so that just makes me wonder why it wouldn’t be put in the colossal showcase that has, what might be, the most eyes on Xbox’s output.

We saw the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC and Keanu Reeves, Avowed gameplay, and even Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws, so why not Halo? I’m afraid I just don’t get it. I’m glad 343 is here to stay with Halo, but I cannot even begin to comprehend how they’re presenting the game alongside Xbox.

Anyway, if you want to jump into the shooter for the first time you’ll need to get to grips with the Halo Infinite system requirements, or you can check out our Halo Infinite bosses guide to get the upper hand on them in the campaign.