Hogwarts Legacy cast and voice actors

The Hogwarts Legacy cast includes some big names in acting, and so there’ll no doubt be a few professors, students, or even dark wizards whose voices you’ll recognise as you’re exploring the wizarding world.

The most well-known voice so far is Simon Pegg, who is appearing in one of the biggest upcoming PC games of 2023 as headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black. Pegg is joined by an already exciting list of names, as even more Hogwarts Legacy characters have been announced with them, such as a Weasley Professor, and more students with which you can befriend as you go exploring the massive open-world Hogwarts Legacy map for Floo Flames locations and other magical mechanics.

Hogwarts Legacy cast list

Deputy headmistress professor Matilda Weasley – Lesley Nicol

– Lesley Nicol Everett Clopton – Luke Youngblood

– Luke Youngblood Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black – Simon Pegg

– Simon Pegg Mahendra Pehlwaan – Asif Ali

– Asif Ali Nearly Headless Nick and the Sorting Hat – Jason Anthony

– Jason Anthony Professor Onai – Kandace Caine

– Kandace Caine Professor Satyavati Shah – Sohm Kapila

– Sohm Kapila Player characters – Sebastian Croft and Amelia Gething

Deputy headmistress professor Matilda Weasley

Deputy headmistress Matilda Weasley has to be voiced by a gorgeous, kindly British redhead, so who better than Lesley Nicol of Downton Abbey fame. Of course, that’s not the only place from which you may recognise Nicol’s voice, as her storied career includes the British (and original) Shameless, Once Upon a Time, Father Brown, and Doc Martin. Like most Hogwarts Legacy actors, you’ll almost definitely recognise her voice if you’re British, or a fan of British TV.

Everett Clopton

A young Ravenclaw student who is more interested in playing pranks than studying, you might be forgiven for confusing Everett Clopton with the Weasley brothers. Well, you wouldn’t be far off, as his voice actor, Luke Youngblood, actually played the twins’ best friend and prankmate Lee Jordan in the film series, and returns for the franchise for Hogwarts Legacy.

Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black

Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black is one of the only characters that we already know of from the Harry Potter series. We still don’t know much, but, yes, he is an ancestor of everyone’s favourite bad-boy godfather figure, Sirius. The hilarious British actor Simon Pegg takes on the role of Professor Black, and is known for his roles in (among countless others) Spaced and Shaun of the Dead. If you forget this list and the headmaster’s voice becomes an earworm you just can’t place following the Hogwarts Legacy release date, then you clearly haven’t watched enough British comedy.

Mahendra Pehlwaan

Mahendra Pehlwaan is a rule-abiding Ravenclaw student played by Asif Ali. You might recognise Ali from a number of high-profile TV shows or films, including WandaVision, Don’t Worry Darling, or animated series BoJack Horseman.

Nearly Headless Nick and the Sorting Hat

Another two familiar faces (?) in Hogwarts lore are Nearly Headless Nick and the Sorting Hat, both voiced by the same person in Hogwarts Legacy. We aren’t sure what role Nick will play in Hogwarts Legacy, or whether he’ll just be an NPC roaming the grounds, but we do of course know that the Sorting Hat is of great importance in your first day at school. If you are too scared to be sorted in the open-world game, you can always import your house and wand into Hogwarts Legacy to be sure you’ll be placed where you want.

Both the Sorting Hat and the ghost with the nearly-severed neck are voiced by Jason Anthony, an experienced voice actor with credits in multiple games and films, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Marmaduke. Most interestingly for this role though, Anthony was the voice of Ron Weasley himself in the now-defunct mobile game Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

Professor Onai

Professor Onai is the mother to Gryffindor student Natsai Onai, and the pair moved from Africa when Onai was offered the job as professor of Divination, a role she previously held at the largest wizarding school in the world, Uagadou. Her voice actor has experience with slightly less wholesome work – but don’t worry, we won’t judge you if you recognise Kandace Caine’s voice from body horror The Human Centipede 2. Instead, we’ll assume you know her vocals from Modern Warfare II, in which she voiced Nova.

Professor Satyavati Shah

Professor of Astronomy Shah is voiced by Sohm Kapila, whose incredible career spans from the stage to classic British and American series, and the world, having moved from India, the the UK, to the US. You may recognise her voice from the likes of Casualty or Grey’s Anatomy (depending on your preference or locality), the revamped Charmed series, or 2017’s The Mummy, but this is her first foray into the gaming industry.

Player characters

Warner Bros has made no secret of the fact that Hogwarts Legacy character creation is wide and varied, allowing you to really go to town on the finer details of who you want to be. There are only two voices to choose from when customising your character though, and they belong to Sebastian Croft and Amelia Gething.

Heartstopper was a Netflix smash in 2022, so you might recognise Croft’s voice from his role as Ben Hope in the series. He also appeared in the Horrible Histories movie, and voiced Fletcher in Season 2 of Love, Death and Robots. Gething meanwhile made her name in none other than The Amelia Gething complex. Yep. The multi-talented star wrote and starred in the BBC comedy. If you didn’t catch that and still know her voice from somewhere, it might be as Anne Bronte in Emily.

We’ll add to this list of Hogwarts Legacy cast members as they’re announced. In the meantime, decide which of the gorgeous Hogwarts Legacy common rooms you might want to call home, and get ahead of the game and find out where to find Hogwarts Legacy field guide pages. And if you really can’t wait, kill your time with some other glorious open-world games or RPG games as you wait for the Hogwarts Express to pick you up for your first day of school.