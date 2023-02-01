What is the Hogwarts Legacy House Cup?

Want to know if you can win the Hogwarts Legacy House Cup, or whether it’s even in the game? If you’re familiar with the Harry Potter universe, teachers blurt out “ten points to Gryffindor” at every opportunity. These proclamations serve a purpose in the books and films: every point gets a student’s house ever closer to sealing victory and earning the House Cup.

Students at Hogwarts earn points for many reasons, whether by learning Hogwarts Legacy spells quickly in classes or by feats of bravery or cunning. Winning the House Cup is a badge of honour for all students in one of the possible best PC games of the year, so no matter which house the Hogwarts Legacy sorting hat dumps you in, there would theoretically be a chance for you to get a share of the glory. If you help win it in your first year by completing tasks in the open-world game, then all the better.

Can you earn points to win the House Cup in Hogwarts Legacy?

So far, there’s been no official confirmation that you can earn points for the House Cup in Hogwarts Legacy. However, that isn’t to say that your performance in class and actions in the campaign won’t have an effect, as it’s all progress to completing the game. If you want an idea of how long Hogwarts Legacy is, you should check out our Hogwarts Legacy challenges guide for a complete rundown.

PlayStation Hogwarts Legacy House Cup explained

Meanwhile, if you’re wondering what the PlayStation Hogwarts Legacy House Cup event is all about, you can find more details in this tweet. It includes minor tasks such as watching trailers and selecting your house before the Sorting Hat gets to you in order to win prizes.

If we hear more about the presence of the House Cup in Hogwarts Legacy, we’ll be sure to let you know how you can earn points for your house. Speaking of the school houses, there are several Hogwarts Legacy common rooms you can find, each one requiring its method of accessing it. You can also access the Hogwarts Legacy Room of Requirement if you need to craft items or look after Hogwarts Legacy beasts inside the RPG game’s Vivarium.

