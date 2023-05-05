Are you searching for the best Honkai Star Rail March 7th build? One of the first characters you get to know in Honkai Star Rail, March 7th is the energetic photographer of your party. Since she is a free four-star character, March 7th might surprise you with a kit that makes her a great shield provider. Even though it might take a while before you have all the best items for her, this is the March 7th best build.

Among the characters that you have access right at the beginning of Honkai Star Rail, March 7th is a solid option to keep in your party, even though she is not part of the high ranks in the Honkai Star Rail tier list. In case you want to try combining other characters with her, you can check our guide on the best team comp.

What is the best March 7th build?

The best Honkai Star Rail March 7th build is:

Light Cone – Moment of Victory

Relics – Knight of the Purity Palace set (four-piece)

Planar Ornaments – Belobog of the Architects set (two-piece)

Eidolon – Level Six: Just Like This, Always…

March 7th exceeds as a shield provider considering she is a four-star character. To take the most out of her kit, it’s important to build her focus on increasing her defense. March 7th’s skill, The Power of Cuteness, shields herself or another character based on her defense statistic. Now, when it comes to Eidolons, you should aim to have her at least level four, while having her at level six is the best scenario.

Best March 7th Light Cones

The best Light Cone for March 7th is:

Light Cone Effect Moment of Victory (five-star) Increases the wearer’s defense by 24% and effect hit rate by 24%. Increases the chance for the wearer to be hit by enemies. When the wearer is attacked, increase their defense by an extra 24% until the end of their turn. Day One of My New Life (four-star) Increases the wearer’s defense by 16%. After entering battle, increases damage resistance of all allies by 8%. Effects of the same type cannot stack.

Because this five-star Light Cone gives the wearer a huge boost to their defense stat, it works perfectly with March 7th’s skills which enable her to create a shield based on her defense statistic. Alongside this, it escalates considerably, since the percentages increase as you upgrade the Light Cone. Since it’s a five-star Light Cone, getting one won’t be an easy feat, but you can find it in some rotations of the Starlight Exchange shop for 600 Undying Starlight.

If you just can’t get the shop rotation at the correct time, or don’t have enough Undying Starlight, you can also choose Day One of My New Life, which is a four-star Light Cone option for March 7th. It increases March 7th’s defense, which again will allow her to create a stronger shield.

Best March 7th Relics

The best Relics for March 7th are:

Relics Effect Knight of Purity Palace set (four-piece) Increases the max damage that can be absorbed by the shield created by the wearer by 20%.

When it comes to the best relics for March 7th, the best option you have is running four pieces of the Knight of Purity Palace set. While the two-piece bonus of increasing defense by 15% is not a huge boost, four pieces boosts the amount of damage a shield created by the character can absorb by 20%.

Best March 7th Planar Ornaments

The best March 7th Planar Ornaments are:

Planar Ornaments Effect Belobog of the Architects (two-piece) Increases the wearer’s defense by 15%. When the wearer’s effect hit rate is 50% or higher, the wearer gains an extra 15% defense.

To maximise March 7ths shields, the Planar Ornaments set Belobog of the Architects will increase her defense even further, meaning those shields will be even more effective. The survivability of your team will be through the roof.

Best March 7th Eidolons

The best March 7th Eidolons are:

Eidolon Effect Level Six: Just Like This, Always… Allies that have a shield granted by March 7th’s skills restore HP equal to 4% of their max HP plus 106 at the beginning of a turn.

March 7th has great eidolons to make her a better tank and improve her other features, such as her skill. Since you need to unlock the eidolons in order, getting the Just like This, Always… which is one of the best, might take a while.

March 7th Ascension Materials

Here’s March 7th’s Ascension Materials:

Thief’s Instinct

Credits

Horn of Snow

Usurper’s Scheme

Conqueror’s Will

The materials you need to ascend March 7th are easy to get, either as drops from enemies or synthesizing them. First, Thief’s Instinct is found by killing enemies at the Storage Zone or Simulated Universe. You can also send characters in an assignment to get some for you. Horn of Snow is earned either by completing the Stagnant Shadow challenge at the Corridor of Fading Echoes or you must craft it using the Omni-Synthesizer. Now, for the Usurper’s Scheme and the Conqueror’s Will, they are dropped by enemies at the Storage Zone or at the Simulated Universe. Both can also be created using the Omni-Synthesizer.

That's all for the best Honkai: Star Rail March 7th build!