Looking for the best Honkai Star Rail Clara build? Clara has had an unfortunate upbringing; a child vagrant, she found solace in a group of robots, with one, in particular, becoming her protector. Her mech, Svarog, is her family now and strikes back at anyone who dares attack his ward.

Clara, or more accurately, Svarog, is capable of dealing high damage simply by being on the defensive; anyone who deals damage to Clara is met with a devastating blow from her mech. This counterstrike can happen multiple times in one turn and requires no input from the player, so for the best Honkai Star Rail Clara build, we want to maximise her attack and critical stats to ensure that the potential loss of health is met with the most power possible. Clara can easily find a place in the best Honkai Star Rail team and is currently sitting near the top of the Honkai Star Rail tier list.

What is the best Clara build?

The best Honkai Star Rail Clara build is:

Light Cone – Something Irreplaceable

Something Irreplaceable Relic – Champion of Streetwise Boxing (four piece)

Champion of Streetwise Boxing (four piece) Eidolons – Long Company (level six)

To get the most out of Clara, you need to increase her attack and critical strike stats as much as possible. Her passive ability, and ultimate both reduce the damage you take, so by focusing on her offensive stats you can deal the most punishment possible for even the smallest amount of damage taken. This table lists the best Light Cone, Relic, and Eidolon to use in the best Honkai Star Rail Clara build.

Best Clara Light Cone

The best Clara Light Cones are:

Something Irreplaceable (five-star)

(five-star) Nowhere to Run (four-star)

(four-star) Mutual Demise (three-star)

Clara’s best Honkai Star Rail Light Cone is, unsurprisingly, her own five-star; Something Irreplaceable. Not only does it increase her base attack by 24% at the lowest level, but every time she’s hit it increases the damage again. The healing received every time Clara receives damage is also invaluable in keeping her alive and in the fight.

Best Clara Relic

The best Clara Relic is:

Relic Effect Champion of Streetwise Boxing (four-piece set) After the wearer attacks or is hit, their attack increases by 5% for the rest of the battle. This effect can stack up to five times.

Clara’s best Relic is the Champion of Streetwise Boxing. Building on the same stacking damage that Something Irreplaceable provides, the Champion of Streetwise Boxing offers a 5% increase in damage, stacking up to five times, whenever Clara is hit in battle. You’ll have to equip the full four-piece set to get this powerful buff, but the huge damage potential during longer fights is well worth it.

Best Clara Eidolon

The best Eidolon for Clara is:

Eidolon Effect Level Six: Long Company After other allies are hit, Svarog also has a 50% fixed chance to trigger a counter on the attack and mark them with a Mark of Counter. When using Clara’s ultimate, trigger an additional Enhanced Counter.

Unlocking Eidolons for five-star Honkai Star Rail characters is a daunting proposition; the only way to gain the materials to increase your Eidolon level is by pulling duplicates, and as we know, those five-star pulls don’t come around very often. You are rewarded handsomely if you are able to unlock the last Eidolon for Clara, however, as it gives her a 50% chance to counter-attack an enemy if they hit one of her allies. This is a game-changer, as her extremely high damage output will no longer be solely tied to Clara taking damage.

Clara Ascension Materials

Here’s Clara’s Ascension Materials:

Credits

Ancient Part

Ancient Spindle

Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf

Ancient Engine

Getting Clara anywhere near level 80 will require plenty Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf, and Ancient Engine – fairly rare Ascension Materials. Broken Teeth of Iron Woof can be found in Great Mine: Stagnant Shadow and Ancient Engine can be found in the Simulated Universe and through the Synthesiser.

Now you know the best Honkai Star Rail Clara, it’s time to get grinding and make her the best she can be so she can carry the rest of your team. If Honkai being a free PC game wasn’t enough, we also have all the Honkai Star Rail codes so you can pull to your heart’s content.