Minecraft castle ideas: how to build a castle in Minecraft using blueprints

Looking for Minecraft castle ideas and blueprints? If you need some inspiration for a castle design, these blueprints are simple and easy to download and follow.

If you’ve outgrown your Minecraft house and want something more ‘ye olde worlde’ than a fancy mansion, these Minecraft castle ideas range from mini fortresses to large, Victorian style manors. Of course, if you want something completely out of the ordinary, then these Minecraft builds feature all sorts of impressive designs to marvel at, or try out for yourself.

So, whether you just want a small keep to hold up in, safe from the waves of creepers that come at night, or something more grand and imposing, here are the best Minecraft castle ideas with links to the blueprints to make things that bit easier. You can even build these designs next to your Minecraft tower, or incorporate two designs to create an impenetrable fortress of solitude where you can live out your Minecraft days making books or pottering around your nearby Minecraft farm.

Minecraft small castle

Blueprints: Grabcraft

Ideal for busy Minecrafters looking to build a castle with relatively low resources. It, of course, has the added benefit of keeping creepers and other lurking hostile Minecraft mobs out and is just the right size to adorn the interior with all the home comforts you’ll need. With a single battlement, a large holding, and carved stone windows to hang your banners, we recommend digging a moat around the outside as the finishing touch – plus you’ll somewhere to take your Minecraft boat out for a paddle.

Minecraft medieval castle

Blueprints: Grabcraft

A classic and cosy castle with all the medieval trimmings, including flags, torches, hidden rooms, and lots of dusty old tomes This deceptively spacious and intricately designed building is the perfect place to sit atop a hill overlooking a Minecraft village and pretending they’re all toiling away for you.

Minecraft mini castle

Blueprints: Grabcraft

If you’re strapped for time, this teeny tiny castle is perfect to quickly set up. It’s only three layers high, with two small towers and just enough room for a little Minecraft kitchen and a place to sleep.

Minecraft Victorian castle

Blueprints: Grabcraft

If you want to push your crafting limits to the edge, then this stunning Victorian-inspired castle has a painstaking amount of detail in each nook and cranny. With impressive, large glass windows, a small brick chimney, and stone slabs covered in wooden beams, this castle has all the charm and appeal of an oversized tavern but with plenty of space.

How to build a small castle

If you’d rather follow a tutorial than work from blueprint, this is a simple and easy small castle tutorial to follow courtesy of The Mythical Sausage, whose farm ideas we also love. It’s only 30 minutes long and looks more like an old stone church, and there’s lots of room to store items or build a workshop to store your anvil and grindstone. It’s also got lots of greenery and paintings making it feel homely, complete with a small stable for your Minecraft horse.

If you don’t want the hassle of creating your own Minecraft castle, you can always visit premade castles in these Minecraft maps. Or for the ultimate castle and Harry Potter experience, you can dive into the Minecraft Hogwarts map.