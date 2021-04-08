Outriders endgame – what are expeditions?

Want to know what you can do in Outriders expeditions? Looter shooters like Outriders have plenty of endgame stuff to play after the main campaign is over, most notably the expeditions mode. This currently has around 14 missions, separated by challenge tiers, and offers the best possible loot in the game. We’re talking the best legendary weapons and best legendary armor; you know, the stuff people really want in looter shooters.

But it’s not just as simple as hopping into a game and expecting to play through missions constantly to get the best loot. Well, it kinda is, but it’s a little more complicated than that. Certain expeditions aren’t available from the get-go, while others are constantly on rotation to keep things feeling fresh. You’ll also get more loot the quicker you complete them.

This guide will go over everything you need to know about Outriders expeditions: from the 14 expedition missions and what to expect from them, to an explanation of how challenge tiers work compared to Outriders world tiers.

Outriders challenge tiers

The challenge tiers that unlock at the same time as endgame expeditions are separate from world tiers. Manipulating the world tiers doesn’t seem to affect any of the endgame content one bit. The challenge tiers do act as a blockade to unlocking some of the expeditions.

To unlock a new challenge tier in Outriders, you’ll need to complete two or three expeditions on the highest challenge tier you have available, so you have enough max level gear equipped to take on the next challenge tier. For example, to unlock the seventh challenge tier, you will need to complete an expedition set to challenge tier six. Each tier changes the level of your enemies and loot. At challenge tier six, the loot that drops will be level 37, but your enemies will also be at level 37.

Outriders expeditions explained

Expeditions are missions that aren’t procedurally generated and take place in different locations to anywhere in the main game. These are represented by points of interest that appear throughout the world, each one containing resources that you can unlock more powerful items with.

When you complete a challenge tier, you’re ranked based on how fast you completed the expedition. The faster you finish it, the better chance you have of nabbing rarer loot, and the drop pod resources. These drop pod resources are used to unlock those gated expeditions, and while you could just constantly do expeditions until you have enough, you can also trade with some of the camp vendors to get some drop pod resources.

Completing these expeditions quickly also has an effect on how quickly you rise through the challenge tier rank. If you complete each expedition you participate in quickly, you’ll be rewarded with three tiers at gold, two tiers at silver, and one tier at bronze ranks respectively.

Currently, there are 14 expeditions in the game. Most of the expeditions available are not selectable from the start, with the game offering a selection of three at a time to complete out of a pool of ten. In addition to these ten missions, there are four expeditions that are locked behind challenge tiers. Once unlocked, you can play any of these four expeditions at any time.

The full list of Outriders expeditions on rotation is as follows:

Chem Plant

Heart of the Wild

Timeworn Spire

Mountain Outpost

Boom Town

Marshland Caverns

Frontline

Archways of Enoch

Stargrave

Paxian Homeland

How to unlock Outriders expeditions with challenge tiers

These are the challenge tier levels you need to reach to unlock the last four expeditions:

The Drought Palace: Tier 4

Tier 4 Colosseum: Tier 8

Tier 8 Scorched Lands: Tier 12

Tier 12 Eye of the Storm: Tier 15

Outriders expedition rank times

Here is a list of all of the Outriders expedition times it takes to achieve each rank, and the rarity of the loot you can unlock:

Expedition Gold Silver Bronze Chem Plant 14:57

4x rewards

Legendary (1.25%)

Epic (76%)

Rare (22.75%) 20:43

3x rewards

Rarity distribution N/A 26:30

2x rewards

Rarity distribution N/A Heart of the Wild 15:15

4x rewards

Legendary (6%)

Epic (85%)

Rare (9%) 21:55

3x rewards

Legendary (3%)

Epic (70%)

Rare (27%) 28:36

2x rewards

Legendary (1.5%)

Epic (55%)

Rare (43.5%) Timeworn Spire 15:50

4x rewards

Legendary (2.5%)

Epic (79%)

Rare (18.5%) 22:46

3x rewards

Rarity distribution N/A 29:42

2x rewards

Rarity distribution N/A Mountain Outpost 14:40

4x rewards

Legendary (0.75%)

Epic (73%)

Rare (26.25%) 21:05

3x rewards

Rarity distribution N/A 27:30

2x rewards

Rarity distribution N/A Boom Town 7:02

4x rewards

Epic (70%)

Rare (30%) 10:07

3x rewards

Epic (55%)

Rare (45%) 13:12

2x rewards

Epic (40%)

Rare (60%) Marshland Caverns 14:00

4x rewards

Legendary (10%)

Epic (89%)

Rare (1%) 18:53

3x rewards

Rarity distribution N/A 23:46

2x rewards

Rarity distribution N/A Frontline 11:44

4x rewards

Legendary (6%)

Epic (85%)

Rare (9%) 16:52

3x rewards

Rarity distribution N/A 22:00

2x rewards

Rarity distribution N/A Stargrave 11:51

4x rewards

Legendary (15%)

Epic (85%) 17:02

3x rewards

Rarity distribution N/A 22:13

2x rewards

Rarity distribution N/A Paxian Homeland 13:16

4x rewards

Legendary (7.5%)

Epic (87%)

Rare (5.5%) 19:04

3x rewards

Rarity distribution N/A 24:52

2x rewards

Rarity distribution N/A The Drought Palace 13:16

4x rewards

Legendary (7.5%)

Epic (87%)

Rare (5.5%) 19:04

3x rewards

Rarity distribution N/A 24:52

2x rewards

Rarity distribution N/A Colosseum 12:16

4x rewards

Legendary (5%)

Epic (82%)

Rare (13%) 18:50

3x rewards

Rarity distribution N/A 25:24

2x rewards

Rarity distribution N/A Scorched Lands 23:35

4x rewards

Legendary (15%)

Epic (85%) 30:14

3x rewards

Rarity distribution N/A 36:25

2x rewards

Rarity distribution N/A Eye of the Storm 6:00

4x rewards

Legendary (25%)

Epic (75%) 10:00

3x rewards

Rarity distribution N/A 15:00

2x rewards

Rarity distribution N/A

That’s everything we know about Outriders expeditions so far. To get far in the endgame, you’ll want to check out our guides to the best Outriders builds for the Trickster, Pyromancer, Technomancer, and Devastator classes. If you need precious resources for Outriders crafting, our guide on how to get titanium in Outriders will be of help, and don’t forget to slap on the best Outriders mods to further augment your builds.