How to solve the Baldur’s Gate 3 Silent Library puzzle

How do you solve the Baldur’s Gate 3 Silent Library puzzle? The Gauntlet of Shar holds as many secrets as it does trials, and some are easier to uncover than others. The Silent Library puzzle is one such secret; while the library itself is easy to miss, its unassuming stone plinth and mysterious riddle (‘What can silence the Nightsong?’) can easily leave you at a loss. Thankfully, we’ve got all the answers.

Solving the Baldur’s Gate Silent Library puzzle is a crucial step on Shadowheart’s own journey to become a Dark Justiciar in Baldur’s Gate 3, so it should come as no surprise that we recommend bringing her with you as you battle your way through the BG3 Gauntlet of Shar trials. It’s also worth bringing Astarion along if you’re lacking the proficiency to disarm traps yourself – alternatively, consult our best builds and perform a respec if you’re a Rogue or Bard. Now that you’ve got the best team comp for the job, here’s how to solve the Silent Library puzzle.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Silent Library puzzle solution

To solve the Baldur’s Gate 3 Silent Library puzzle, you must retrieve the book ‘Teachings of Loss: The Nightsinger’ and place it on the Riddle of the Night plinth.

The Silent Library is located just north of the Gauntlet of Shar waypoint – simply proceed down the staircase and along the hall to reach the entrance. True to its name, you won’t be able to cast any Baldur’s Gate 3 spells while you’re within the Silent Library, so be sure to prioritize any melee-focused BG3 classes in your party while battling the enemies that lurk within.

Once the battle is over, approach the third bookcase to the east of the Riddle of the Night plinth and disarm it to retrieve Teachings of Loss: The Nightsinger from its shelves. Place the book on the plinth to unlock the Relief of Shar and gain entry to the hidden treasure room that lies beyond. Retrieve the Spear of Night from the altar directly ahead, then open the Gilded Chest beyond it for more rewards.

Now that you’ve solved the Baldur’s Gate 3 Silent Library puzzle, you can proceed through the Gauntlet of Shar to find the Baldur’s Gate 3 Nightsong. This encounter has several outcomes, so choose wisely. If you’re on the hunt for more treasures, be sure to grab a Baldur’s Gate 3 shovel and learn how to break cracked walls. Alternatively, check out our Baldur’s Gate 3 review for a taste of our own adventures across Faerun.