Where to find the Nightsong in Baldur’s Gate 3

Where can you find the Nightsong in Baldur’s Gate 3? The contract you receive from Aradin seems straightforward: retrieve a valuable relic located in a temple infested with goblins to receive a hefty reward from a wizard. Simple, right? Wrong. It turns out that the Nightsong is also the source of Ketheric Thorm’s immortality, sequestered in an alternate dimension known as the Shadowfell.

‘Find the Nightsong’ is a lengthy sidequest that spans multiple acts in Baldur’s Gate 3, beginning in the Druids’ Grove and taking you on a journey across the Shadowlands. Its outcome also has major implications for Shadowheart, so be sure to change party members to bring her along for the ride. We also recommend taking at least one spellcaster from the pool of Baldur’s Gate 3 classes, since they’ll certainly fare better against the enemies you’ll encounter in the depths – check out our best builds if you’re new to spell-slinging. Now that you’re all prepped, here’s how to find the Nightsong in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Nightsong location

The Nightsong is located in Nightsong’s Prison in the Shadowfell, which be accessed by reaching the inner sanctum of the Gauntlet of Shar.

To enter the Shadowfell, you must first complete the BG3 Gauntlet of Shar trials and confront Yurgir the Orthon in Orthon’s Lair to retrieve the four Umbral Gems required to gain access to the Shadowfell. You also need to obtain the Spear of Night from the Silent Library by solving the Riddle of the Night puzzle, though this is largely for Shadowheart’s own purposes.

Once you’ve entered the Shadowfell and breached the Nightsong’s prison, traverse the chasm by jumping between the levitating platforms. You can find the Nightsong on the largest platform, trapped within a soulcage and decidedly unhappy to see you.

‘Find the Nightsong’ choice outcomes

Now that you’ve found the Nightsong, you can complete the quest by choosing one of three possible outcomes: kill her, save her, or hand her over to Balthazar. We wouldn’t recommend the latter choice, since Shadowheart will see it as a betrayal of the highest order and will permanently leave the party.

Alternatively, you can take Balthazar out of the equation entirely by attacking him. He’s resistant to a variety of melee attacks, so be sure to prioritize your most powerful Baldur’s Gate 3 spells in your assault.

With Balthazar out of the way, all that’s left is to decide what to do with the Nightsong. You can allow Shadowheart to kill her and fulfill her ambitions to become a Dark Justiciar, though this will have dire consequences for the Last Light Inn – as well as your attempts to strike up a Baldur’s Gate 3 romance with our resident cleric. The final choice is the best outcome for both the story and your companions: free the Nightsong, though Shadowheart will require some persuasion.

Once freed, the Nightsong becomes a powerful ally against Ketheric Thorm and the Cult of the Absolute. Before you march on Moonrise Towers, check out the Baldur’s Gate 3 difficulty differences for an easier time against the dice. Be sure to take stock in camp before you head out to revive characters and respec if needed – or spend some coin on BG3 Hirelings if there are a few slots free in your party.