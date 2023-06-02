Where to find Diablo 4 crushed beast bones

Want to know where you can find Diablo 4 crushed beast bones? If so, you’re probably on the hunt because you want to upgrade your healing potions to aid you in defeating the demonic hordes that threaten the peace in Sanctuary. After all, a healing potion that helps you recover all your health is significantly better than one that only gives you some.

So if you want to find Diablo 4 crushed beast bones, you’ll need to smash a few skulls. While playing it for our Diablo 4 review, we noticed that finding this resource consistently is somewhat tricky if you’re not paying attention. You’ll need a fair number to bolster the healing abilities of your chosen warrior among the Diablo 4 classes. This will let you last long enough or enable the best Diablo 4 builds to function at peak effectiveness. So, without further ado, let us help you get this valuable Diablo 4 resource.

Diablo 4 crushed beast bones location

To get Diablo 4 crushed beast bones, you must farm kills on animal-like enemies and Werebeasts. Unfortunately, it’s only a random chance that the item will drop from any of these enemies, so your best bet is to find a group of animal enemies and keep eliminating them until you get enough of this valuable resource.

With a bit of luck, it won’t take you long to get enough Diablo 4 crushed beast bones to upgrade your Diablo 4 healing potion. It may not matter so much early on in the RPG game, but as you progress, you’ll find monsters hit a lot harder, so unless you upgrade their potency, you’ll be chugging them just to stay alive. We also have a Diablo 4 elixirs recipe guide if you want to know which Diablo 4 resources you need to gather to make effective potions for combating the demonic hellspawn and where to find them.