Genshin Impact 4.6 release date, livestream, and banners

When is the Genshin Impact 4.6 release date? It seems like no time at all since we made our way back to Mondstadt for 4.5, but the next update is already right around the corner. Genshin Impact 4.6 ”Two Worlds Aflame the Crimson Night Fades’ is rumored to introduce a whole new area in Fontaine, and the story content within has major implications for HoYoverse’s fantasy world, along with new world quests, domains, and bosses.

This next Genshin Impact update also brings with it a new round of Genshin Impact banners to pull from – and this time, a Fatui Harbinger might well be on the cards. Arlecchino is the latest five-star to join the roster of Genshin Impact characters according to HoYoverse’s drip marketing, and we already anticipate she’ll be climbing up our Genshin Impact tier list in no time. There’s plenty more to discover in the free PC game’s next update, so get caught up with the Genshin Impact 4.6 release date and livestream news right here on PCGamesN.

Genshin Impact 4.6 release date

The Genshin Impact 4.6 release date is Wednesday, April 24, 2024. This is in accordance with the gacha game’s usual update schedule.

We anticipate the scheduled Genshin Impact maintenance period between updates will last for approximately five hours, marking the conclusion of 4.5 and the beginning of the next update. This downtime is often accompanied by compensation rewards, so don’t forget to check your inbox once the anime game’s servers are back online.

Genshin Impact’s update schedule runs on a six-week rotation, so we expect the 4.6 update to conclude sometime around Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream

The Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream aired on Friday, April 12, 2024 at 5am PDT / 8am EDT / 1pm BST / 2pm CEST / 10pm AEST.

This HoYoverse livestream went over everything we can expect in the 4.6 update, including the events scheduled over the coming weeks. It also featured exclusive Genshin Impact codes that are only available to redeem for a limited time. These codes typically contain free primogems that you can use to try your luck at the latest banners, so be sure to redeem them before they expire.

Genshin Impact 4.6 banners

The Genshin Impact 4.6 banners feature five-star characters Arlecchino and Lyney in the first phase of the update, followed by Baizhu and Wanderer in the second phase. We also expect four-star characters Lynette, Freminet, and Bennett to appear alongside them.

As the latest playable Fatui Harbinger, Arlecchino will undoubtedly be at the top of your to-pull list during this update, but the returning five-star characters that appear on these banners are also well worth pulling. Our Genshin Impact Baizhu build and Genshin Impact Wanderer build are guaranteed to help you get any of these top-shelf characters up to speed.

There will also be a Genshin Impact weapons banner refresh featuring a new weapon: Crimson Moon’s Semblance, Arlecchino’s signature Polearm. It’s accompanied by some other five-star weapons that you might have missed the first time around.

Genshin Impact 4.6 events

The Genshin Impact events perfect opportunity to take part in limited-time minigames for plentiful rewards, and the 4.6 update is no different. The flagship event for this update period takes us back to Inazuma and Mondstadt, with a few old favorites thrown into the mix.

The Genshin Impact 4.6 events are:

Iridescent Arataki Rockin’ for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness

Windtrace: Seekers and Strategy

Vibro-Crystal Applications

Specially-Shaped Saurian Search

Overflowing Mastery

While you wait for more news about the Genshin Impact 4.6 release date following the livestream, brush up on all the best Genshin Impact artifacts and Genshin Impact outfits to pair with your favorite characters. Alternatively, we’ve got the latest AFK Journey codes and Honkai Star Rail codes if you just can’t enough gacha in your life.