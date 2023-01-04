Genshin Impact Ayato and Raiden week 1 sales almost beat Nahida record

The Genshin Impact Ayato and Raiden Shogun banners are doing as well as most players expected in terms of sales, but they’ve even gone so far as to almost take the record-breaking top spot from Nahida and Yoimiya in their first week. The anime game‘s Archon banners are often extremely popular, so putting Ayato’s first rerun next to the Raiden Shogun was a sure-fire way to get players to pull for one or the other.

The Raiden Shogun and Ayato banners are now live in the second half of Genshin Impact version 3.3, following the highly-anticipated Wanderer and Arataki Itto banners in the first half. Newcomer Faruzan was also available alongside Wanderer and Itto, so it’s impressive to see such high numbers for Raiden and Ayato.

Being the Electro Archon, Raiden is often put in the highest tier for nearly every single Genshin Impact tier list out there, and Ayato is usually just one tier lower than her. This means that these are must-pull banners for some players who want to significantly strengthen their team comps. Raiden can be used as either a main DPS or sub-DPS, while Ayato is a strong Hydro main DPS.

The sales numbers above are taken from GenshinLab – a site that uses compiles data from the Chinese App Store to get a picture of the spending habits for a large chunk of the RPG’s player base.

As you can see, the Raiden Shogun and Ayato produced about USD $23,484,867/GBP £19,491,735 in their first week. Meanwhile, Nahida and Yoimiya managed to bring in about USD $24,363,487/GBP £20,220,963 in the same amount of time.

Version 3.3 is live for about two more weeks, so we’ll have to wait and see if Raiden and Ayato can surpass Nahida and Yoimiya before Genshin Impact version 3.4 comes around. Those who aren’t pulling in 3.3 should save up for the Alhaitham, Yaoyao, Hu Tao, Yelan, and Xiao banners coming in 3.4.