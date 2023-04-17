Genshin Impact Nahida rerun sales starting out slower than her launch

The Genshin Impact Nahida and Nilou banners in version 3.6 have started out quite a bit slower than when the Archon first joined the anime game, according to sales estimates. These same estimates show that Nahida’s launch banner still holds the record for day-one sales by a decent margin, but that’s not to say that her current rerun isn’t doing well relative to other banners on the list.

For instance, the current Nahida and Nilou reruns are already doing far better than the recent Ayaka and Shenhe, and Dehya and Cyno banners did over the same period of time.

Nahida has always been extremely popular as a character, and she’s also often placed in the highest ranking when looking at Genshin Impact tier lists. Even if players did manage to get her during her launch, it’s worth pulling until she reaches C2 for a huge damage boost. That’s likely what’s happening with this rerun.

Nilou is far more niche, but she’s also a character that players actually might’ve skipped during her launch to save up for Nahida in the very next update. Nilou has great synergy with Nahida, but her restrictive skill requirements lock you into an all-Dendro and Hydro party, which may not be appealing to many people.

However, the four-star characters on offer – Dori, Shinobu, and Layla – are worth pulling for, especially the latter two. So, the mix of positives and negatives listed above has produced the numbers below.

These numbers come from GenhsinLab, which is a site that gathers data from the Chinese App Store to create sales estimates for this significant portion of the Genshin community.

As you can see, Nahida and Nilou have managed to produce about USD $8,476,976 (£6,850,00) on day one, placing them in seventh for that length of time, just behind a Venti rerun.

Genshin Impact version 3.6 has just begun, so you’ll have just over two weeks to pull for Nahida and Nilou before they’re gone.