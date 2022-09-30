Genshin Impact Star-Seeker’s Sojourn event guide

The Genshin Impact Star-Seeker’s Sojourn event is available as part of the Genshin Impact 3.1 update, and involves helping a young girl called Banu hunt down mysterious Future Stars using a unique gadget. Unlike the Genshin Impact Wind Chaser event, which takes place exclusively within domains, Star-Seeker’s Sojourn involves exploring Hoyoverse’s expansive open world game at your leisure.

In order to participate in the Genshin Impact Star-Seeker’s Sojourn event, you must have reached Adventure Rank 30 – take a look at our Genshin Impact leveling guide if you’re in need of a boost. As far as events go in Hoyoverse’s anime game, the Genshin Impact Star-Seeker’s Sojourn event is about as straightforward as you can get. It’s a chance to have a good poke around the Sumeru region’s lush environment, and take a welcome break from farming domains, such as the Genshin Impact Garden of Endless Pillars, or the elusive Altar of Mirages. Here’s everything you need to know about the Star-Seeker’s Sojourn event.

Star-Seeker’s Sojourn Future Star locations

To initiate the Genshin Impact Star-Seeker’s Sojourn event, you must first begin the Where the Future Stars Fall world quest. You can do this by speaking to Banu, who will give you the Banu’s Wisdom gadget to help you track down the six Future Stars she’s been looking for.

Once you’ve accepted the quest, it’s time to start searching. The general location of each Future Star is displayed in the Star-Seeker’s Sojourn menu. Travel to the area indicated on your map and activate Banu’s Wisdom to receive a visual indicator of the direction you can expect to find a Future Star. This indicator becomes more accurate the closer you come to a Future Star’s location. Once you’ve successfully retrieved the Future Star, claim the rewards from the Star-Seeker’s Sojourn menu before moving on to the next.

The final step in the Star-Seeker’s Sojourn event involves hunting down the Great Future Star. Return to Banu with all six Future Stars and travel to the location she marks on your map. Interact with the mechanism and dispatch the enemies that spawn. Finally, speak to Banu again to uncover the secret of the Great Future Star.

Star-Seeker’s Sojourn event rewards

Once you’ve retrieved the Future Star and completed the Genshin Impact Star-Seeker’s Sojourn event, you can expect to receive the following rewards:

420 Primogems

Five Hero’s Wit

Six Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew

Six Oasis Garden’s Kindness

Six Remnant Glow of Scorching Might

Four Guide to Admonition

Four Guide to Ingenuity

Four Guide to Praxis

Six Mystic Enhancement Ore

230,000 Mora

All in all, this is an impressive collection of rewards for what amounts to an exploration quest – just bear in mind that this is everything you can claim from the Star-Seeker’s Sojourn event, so be sure to collect every Future Seed to earn it all. You also get to retain the Banu’s Wisdom gadget once the Star-Seeker’s Sojourn event has concluded, though whether it’ll be of any use to you outside of the event is another story.

That’s everything we have for the Genshin Impact Star-Seeker’s Sojourn event. There are several upcoming Genshin Impact events scheduled for the latest update, including the Hyakunin Ikki event, which provide currency to pull your favourite characters from Genshin Impact banners. If you’re lucky enough to have retrieved the five-star characters available in phase one of the 3.1 update, our best Genshin Impact Venti build and Genshin Impact Cyno build are sure to be of great use.