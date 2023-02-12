Hogwarts Legacy player count climbs Steam charts with PC launch

The Hogwarts Legacy player count has reached a new high following the full PC launch for the Harry Potter RPG game. Despite reports of PC crashing issues and frame rate stuttering, the wizard adventure was the second most-played game on Steam during the first full day after its release, topping games including Dota 2, PUBG: Battlegrounds, Apex Legends, and Grand Theft Auto 5 as players choose their Hogwarts Legacy house and explore the magical castle.

The Hogwarts Legacy player count on Steam reached a peak of 807,112 concurrent players on February 11. This peak happened at 12pm PST / 3pm EST / 8pm GMT / 9pm CET, typically around the time that games tend to see their highest player counts due to the crossover between all regions, especially on weekend days.

This number saw Hogwarts Legacy rise comfortably above the likes of free games including Dota 2 (653,083), battle royale games PUBG: Battlegrounds (452,934) and Apex Legends (441,884), and Rockstar’s GTA 5 (162,232) for the day, although it’s still a way off Valve’s own FPS game CS:GO, which saw its own all-time peak of 1,320,219 concurrents set earlier in the day.

This number also makes the Hogwarts Legacy player count the eighth highest concurrent number of all time on Steam, putting it above games like Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and breakout hit Among Us-like Goose Goose Duck. It isn’t enough, however, to top the all-time highs of Amazon Games MMORPGs New World and Lost Ark, or fellow RPGs Elden Ring and Cyberpunk 2077.

Above image courtesy of offical Steam charts, taken Feb 12, 2023.

The Hogwarts Legacy PC release has seen many complaints of frame rate stuttering, along with reports of Hogwarts Legacy PC crashing problems. Some players report that they’ve seen improvements from the day one patch released by developer Portkey Games, but others say their problems are still persisting. If you’re looking to track your in-game PC performance, Network N has a new FPS monitor app to help.

No official Hogwarts Legacy patch notes have been forthcoming yet, though some issues have been addressed by Portkey Games on the bug reporting forums. In the meantime, players on Reddit and modders have come up with some potential solutions to improve in-game performance, so you can put your Hogwarts Legacy wand away for now.

If you’re one of the many players, brush up on your Hogwarts Legacy unforgivable curses before class begins, and explore all your Hogwarts Legacy romance options as you zoom towards the Hogwarts Legacy max level cap. You’ll also want to know the Hogwarts Legacy Demiguise Statue and Moon locations. If you’re curious about Hogwarts Legacy mods, we’ve broken them down for you.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. Warner Bros. has the licence to make games based on Harry Potter. While the details of that deal aren’t publicly known, and WB Games says “J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is likely that, as the creator and owner of the Harry Potter IP, she will earn royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.