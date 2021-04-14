Outriders missions guide – main quest list and all side quest locations

Want to know how many missions there are in Outriders? This looter-shooter has a fair amount of stuff to do before the all-important Outriders endgame – where all the best loot is – so it’s only reasonable to want to know how far away you are from that point. It’ll take the average player roughly 25-30 hours to finish the main campaign.

While the main missions are rather self-explanatory, there are a few different types of side quests available. Alongside the more traditional missions, there are also several wanted posters, bone piles, and historical trinkets to investigate – and doing so nets you some rather awesome rewards. Make sure you complete some of these at a high world tier to grab some valuable Outriders legendary weapons or even some Outriders legendary armor!

So if you need to know how many more missions you need to play before you enter the endgame, this guide will list every single main story mission, and just for good measure, every side quest location as well.

Outriders story missions

The Outriders main quest list has 25 story missions, with several taking place in the same areas. Some missions have several segments, or story points, so will take longer to complete. Each story point can be replayed at any time by going into the main menu and choosing the ‘Select Story Point’ option.

Here are all 51 Outriders mission story points:

Carnage

This is part of the prologue mission.

Get to the other side of the battlefield

Reunion

This mission takes place inside and around Rift Town.

Descend into the Hounds’ warehouse to save Jakub

Meet with Jakub and Shira at her command room

Confront the Altered at the Tower

Attend the debrief with Jakub and Shira at her command room

Speak with Jakub to leave for the First City

Dedication

This mission takes place in the First City.

Search the First City for Zahedi

Rescue Zahedi

Salvation

This mission takes place around the First City.

Reach the other side of the river

Speak with Jakub to leave for Eagle Peaks

Inferno

This mission takes place around Eagle Peaks.

Ask the ECA Captain how to reach the Radio Tower

Investigate the volcano’s peak

Frequency

This mission takes place around Eagle Peaks.

Break through the Insurgents’ stronghold

Speak with Jakub to continue to Deadrock Pass

Detour

This mission takes place near Deadrock Pass.

Explore the area and depart when ready

Escort Marshal Bailey and her captive to Trench Town

Mentor

This mission takes place near Trench Town.

Meet Grand Marshal Corrigan

Speak with Jakub to leave for the Wreckage Zone

Onslaught

This mission takes place near Trench Town.

Push back the Insurgents in No Man’s Land

Talk to Jakub to continue to the Quarry

Expedition

This mission takes place around the Quarry.

Cross the swamps

Lower the outpost bridge so the convoy can enter the Quarry

Collect lithium for the filtration system

Travel to the Forest after preparing the trucks in the Quarry

Mayhem

This mission takes place close to the Forest Enclave.

Track down the Crysaloid

Explore the forest and locate the old Outriders’ truck

Asylum

This mission takes place close to the Forest Enclave.

Pursue Scurlock

Judgment

This mission takes place in The Stronghold.

Rescue Zahedi

Fight your way out of the Stronghold

Talk to Jakub to continue through the Forest

Relics

This mission takes place in and around the Ancient Ruins.

Set up a receiver above the canopy to retrace the signal

Talk to Jakub to continue through the Forest

Retaliation

This mission takes place at The Gate.

Deal with Kang’s pursuing forces

Clear a path forward

Find a way to pass through the Gate

Beyond

This mission takes place in the Dunes.

Search for shelter from the approaching sandstorm

Bonds

This mission takes place in the Dunes.

Find the source of the distant light

Utargak

Unsurprisingly, this mission takes place in Utargak.

Search the village for your crew

Rescue your crew

Talk to Channa to continue through the Desert

Echoes

This mission takes place in the Desolate Fort.

Find shelter for your crew

Reach the Fort

Talk to Channa to continue through the Desert

Sacrifice

This mission takes place in the Canyon of the Grand Obelisk.

Venture into the canyon and investigate the area

Search for clues about what happened to the dead humans

Talk to Channa to continue through the Desert

Babylon

This mission takes place in Pax City.

Investigate area

Uncover the history of Monroy and his people

Enter and investigate Monroy’s Palace

Humanity

This mission takes place in The Caravel.

Reach the Caravel

Defeat Yagak

Outriders side quest locations

There are a total of 25 side quests in Outriders. Each one is spread across multiple locations, so we’re going to split it into two area groups. We’ll be revealing which area you should load to find the side quest, and we are also going to reveal exactly where you need to go to find every side quest start point.

Outriders side quests

Side quest Area Location A Bad Day Rift Town Interact with the steel door between the merchants in Rift Town Payback Rift Town Head to the hill immediately east of the Crossroads travel point to find a woman slumped on a wall Terra Infirma Rift Town After completing the Reunion mission, talk to Shira by entering the door to her war room Endless Dark First City Talk to the crafting vendor at the camp No Place Like Home First City Talk to Alfred McKellen standing in front of your camp Divine Intervention Eagle Peaks Talk to Jocelyn Dunham at camp The Scientific Method Eagle Peaks Talk to Dr. Zahedi, who is sitting on a box at the start of the area A Free Market Deadrock Pass Talk to Alastair Cullen in a building near the camp Nature’s Call Deadrock Pass Interact with the computer terminal at the camp. Unlock fast travel point ‘Forestry Track’ before accepting the quest to prevent a major bug A Heart of Gold Trench Town Talk to the old man on the path to the Corrigan. He’s to the right of the bar Life’s Treasure Trench Town Talk to Atta Goldstein who is up the stairs near your camp Return Fire Trench Town Talk to Uijo inside the bar The Outrider’s Legacy Trench Town Look at the hanged body next to the travel point later in the story Dying Wish Quarry Talk to the wounded man near the Riverbed travel point Predator to Prey Forest Enclave Talk to the man in the Enclave Outskirts Rigging the Game Forest Enclave Talk to Mercer Acosta in the Enclave Camp The Other Ingredient The Stronghold Talk to Juno Pascal at the camp Old Powers Ancient Ruins Talk to Dr. Zahedi at the camp Unknown Presence The Gate Outside the camp, talk to a Wanderer that’s under a tall aqueduct Pour One Out Utargak After going to Utargak, fast travel to Rift Town and interact with a door close to the Rift Town travel point near your stash Shepherds of Enoch Utargak Interact with the altar at the camp Big Iron Desolate Fort Talk to the fast travel NPC in your camp Forgotten Chapel Canyon of the Grand Obelisk Interact with the small pillars scattered throughout the canyon. Follow the steps in our Outriders Forgotten Chapel guide Turning Point Canyon of the Grand Obelisk Talk to the Wanderer at camp Sins of Our Fathers Pax City In the Slaughtergrounds travel point, investigate the broken chains

Outriders Historian locations

Early into the game, you’ll meet Madame Beauvoir in Rift City’s market. She wants trinkets from the past to fill her collection. Once you’ve found all nine trinkets in each location below, return to Rift City and hand them over to her to receive a reward.

Here are all of the Historian side quest locations:

Everlasting : To the right of the woman near the Payback side quest in Rift City’s crossroads travel point

: To the right of the woman near the Payback side quest in Rift City’s crossroads travel point Inspiration : The big gate near the Footbridge travel point

: The big gate near the Footbridge travel point Timeless : The glowing wall next to Volcano Peak travel point

: The glowing wall next to Volcano Peak travel point Vision : Wooden spikes near the Forestry Track travel point

: Wooden spikes near the Forestry Track travel point Memories : Fallen tree on the left path, close to your camp

: Fallen tree on the left path, close to your camp Survival : Interact with the wall near Dustrift Crevasse travel point

: Interact with the wall near Dustrift Crevasse travel point Connection : From the Wrecked APC travel point, go to the stairs on the left of the monolith bridge until you reach the bones. Go through the building behind it

: From the Wrecked APC travel point, go to the stairs on the left of the monolith bridge until you reach the bones. Go through the building behind it Change : Close to the Slaughtergrounds travel point

: Close to the Slaughtergrounds travel point Evolution: Interact with the wall next to the Incineration Chambers travel point

Wanted and Hunter locations

Finally, there are a bunch of wanted posters and bone piles that hunters have scattered around every location in Outriders.

Here is every Wanted and Hunter location:

Wanted / Hunter side quest Area Location The Perforator Rift Town After interacting with the Wanted quest giver, return to Rift Town and go to Defensive Perimeter. There’s a poster on a wall Hannibal First City Poster next to Bridge travel point Hailstorm Eagle Peaks Poster next to Bunker Cable Car Station travel point Coldclaw Eagle Peaks Bone pile next to Antenna Cable Car Station travel point Brickhead Deadrock Pass Poster next to Mountain Tunnel travel point Oreyard Queen Wreckage Zone Bone pile next to Crevice travel point Bloody Baron Wreckage Zone Poster next to Factory Entrance travel point Scalp King Quarry Poster next to Riverbed travel point Bigjaw Quarry Bone pile next to Outpost Gate travel point The Hornet Forest Enclave Poster up the path from Crystal Camp travel point Splittooth Forest Enclave Bone pile next to Collapsed Arch Pass travel point Moldfang The Stronghold Bone pile next to Whitewater Reservoir travel point that’s through the cave opposite Juno Pascal at camp Maneater The Stronghold Poster next to the gate at Makeshift Crane travel point Headsmasher Ancient Ruins Poster next to Distorted Sculpture travel point Spinewretch Ancient Ruins Bone pile next to Distorted Sculpture travel point Wendigo The Gate Bone pile at the edge of camp Blitzkrieg The Gate Poster up the stairs close to the camp Hauras Dunes From the camp, head on towards the Crimsonleaf Oasis area. Bones are at the bottom of the dunes Sandshifter Desolate Fort Advance forward from the camp until the end of The Buried Road. Bones should appear at the end of the desert Typhon Canyon of the Grand Obelisk From the Wrecked APC travel point, go to the stairs on the left of the monolith bridge until you reach the bones

