Baldur’s Gate 3 Hirelings explained

What are Baldur’s Gate 3 Hirelings? This ragtag collection of stalwart adventurers have one thing in common – they all came to a grisly end at the hands of the Absolute, and have since been resurrected by Withers in order to fulfil their heroic purpose as your loyal servants in the afterlife.
There are 12 Baldur’s Gate 3 Hirelings to choose from – one for each of the Baldur’s Gate 3 classes – each with a preset build. You can speak to Withers at any time to respec them to best suit the needs of your party, though their race and character customization remains fixed. With a little work, these preset characters can be crafted into the best Baldur’s Gate 3 builds, so don’t discount them when you’re creating your party. Here’s everything you need to know about Hirelings in Baldur’s Gate 3.
How to recruit Baldur’s Gate 3 Hirelings
You can recruit Hirelings in Baldur’s Gate 3 directly from Withers for 100 gold each.
Be sure to check out our Baldur’s Gate 3 Withers location guide if you haven’t encountered him yet, since there’s no way of recruiting Hirelings without him in your BG3 camp.
All Baldur’s Gate 3 Hirelings
BG3 Hirelings are effectively walking corpses, so while they serve as active party members, they aren’t companions in their own right. They have no personalities or dedicated questlines, and there’s no chance of a Baldur’s Gate 3 romance on the cards. However, that doesn’t mean it isn’t possible to get emotionally attached to them, and each Hireling comes with their own background for some bonus flavor.
Here are all 12 Baldur’s Gate Hirelings:
- Eldra Luthrinn
- Brinna Brightsong
- Zenith Feur’sel
- Danton
- Varanna Sunblossom
- Sina’zith
- Kerz
- Ver’yll Wenkiir
- Maddala Deadeye
- Jacelyn
- Kree Derryck
- Sir Fuzzalump
Eldra Luthrinn
Eldra Luthrinn, slayer of people, monsters, and cups of sweet pear tea, was shown a watery grave when hunting Absolutionists in the valleys of the Chionthar.
Race: Gold Dwarf
Class: Barbarian
Abilities:
- Strength – 14
- Dexterity – 13
- Constitution – 15
- Intelligence – 8
- Wisdom – 12
- Charisma – 10
Brinna Brightsong
Brinna Brightsong’s bawdy crooning was silenced by an Absolute bloodbutcher after a controversial performance in a Triel tavern.
Race: Lightfoot Halfling
Class: Bard
Abilities:
- Strength – 8
- Dexterity – 15
- Constitution – 13
- Intelligence – 12
- Wisdom – 10
- Charisma – 17
Zenith Feur’sel
Zenith, once an optimistic Evereskan Graycloak, journeyed to Faerun in search of a new sunrise. An Absolute warband proved his dour father right: Zenith was doomed!
Race: High Elf
Class: Cleric
Abilities:
- Strength – 11
- Dexterity – 14
- Constitution – 13
- Intelligence – 8
- Wisdom – 17
- Charisma – 12
Danton
Danton was a refined druid and rearer of peacocks – until he thought transforming into one would help him escape Absolutist marauders. He was wrong.
Race: Mephistopheles Tiefling
Class: Druid
Abilities:
- Strength – 10
- Dexterity – 14
- Constitution – 14
- Intelligence – 8
- Wisdom – 17
- Charisma – 12
Varanna Sunblossom
Once a battle-worn veteran fighting for the Absolute, Varanna learnt that loyalty to the would-be god did not protect you from the murderous whims of jealous generals.
Race: Wood Half-Elf
Class: Fighter
Abilities:
- Strength – 17
- Dexterity – 13
- Constitution – 15
- Intelligence – 10
- Wisdom – 12
- Charisma – 8
Sina’zith
Sina’zith’s monastic preferences marked her a misfit among her kin – as did the illithid tadpole an Absolutist forced in her mind. For this, the githyanki slew her as an aberration.
Race: Githyanki
Class: Monk
Abilities:
- Strength – 12
- Dexterity – 17
- Constitution – 14
- Intelligence – 8
- Wisdom – 14
- Charisma – 10
Kerz
Kerz lived many years as a paladin and mercenary, years which took a hard toll on them. Befriending a group of pleasant ogres, they laid down their weapon and taught a rudimentary etiquette class, before the ogres were attacked one night, and Kerz once more took up their steel.
Race: Half-Orc
Class: Paladin
Abilities:
- Strength – 17
- Dexterity – 12
- Constitution – 13
- Intelligence – 8
- Wisdom – 10
- Charisma – 15
Ver’yll Wenkiir
Ver’yll spent his twilights scribbling odes to leafy canopies, bushels, and the merits of the noble hedgehog. When he refused to join the Absolute, its forces tore his forest and body apart.
Race: Lolth-Sworn Drow
Class: Ranger
Abilities:
- Strength – 12
- Dexterity – 17
- Constitution – 13
- Intelligence – 8
- Wisdom – 15
- Charisma – 10
Maddala Deadeye
Maddala’s blindness was cured by another True Soul passing through her village – so they could watch it being burnt to the ground around them. Such was the price of refusing the Absolute.
Race: Human
Class: Rogue
Abilities:
- Strength – 8
- Dexterity – 17
- Constitution – 14
- Intelligence – 13
- Wisdom – 13
- Charisma – 10
Jacelyn
Jacelyn was born a sorcerer, the seventh son of a seventh son. The agent of the Absolute that killed him knew this, and is rumored to have remarked, ‘Probably should’ve left it at six.’
Race: High Half-Elf
Class: Sorcerer
Abilities:
- Strength – 8
- Dexterity – 13
- Constitution – 15
- Intelligence – 12
- Wisdom – 10
- Charisma – 17
Kree Derryck
Kree’s penchant for killing folk with a mere whisper was prized in the Absolute’s ranks, but the utter devotion to her patron was met with lethal disapproval.
Race: Duergar
Class: Warlock
Abilities:
- Strength – 8
- Dexterity – 13
- Constitution – 14
- Intelligence – 13
- Wisdom – 10
- Charisma – 17
Sir Fuzzalump
Sir Fuzzalump was much mocked amongst his playful kind for his dour demeanour and single-minded devotion to the magical investigation of cave moss. He claims not to have giggled in over a decade, and has never frolicked.
Race: Rock Gnome
Class: Wizard
Abilities:
- Strength – 8
- Dexterity – 13
- Constitution – 15
- Intelligence – 17
- Wisdom – 10
- Charisma – 12
With your Baldur's Gate 3 Hirelings in tow, you should have no trouble completing the toughest quests in Faerun.