Baldur’s Gate 3 Hirelings explained

What are Baldur’s Gate 3 Hirelings? This ragtag collection of stalwart adventurers have one thing in common – they all came to a grisly end at the hands of the Absolute, and have since been resurrected by Withers in order to fulfil their heroic purpose as your loyal servants in the afterlife.

There are 12 Baldur’s Gate 3 Hirelings to choose from – one for each of the Baldur’s Gate 3 classes – each with a preset build. You can speak to Withers at any time to respec them to best suit the needs of your party, though their race and character customization remains fixed. With a little work, these preset characters can be crafted into the best Baldur’s Gate 3 builds, so don’t discount them when you’re creating your party. Here’s everything you need to know about Hirelings in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to recruit Baldur’s Gate 3 Hirelings

You can recruit Hirelings in Baldur’s Gate 3 directly from Withers for 100 gold each.

Be sure to check out our Baldur’s Gate 3 Withers location guide if you haven’t encountered him yet, since there’s no way of recruiting Hirelings without him in your BG3 camp.

All Baldur’s Gate 3 Hirelings

BG3 Hirelings are effectively walking corpses, so while they serve as active party members, they aren’t companions in their own right. They have no personalities or dedicated questlines, and there’s no chance of a Baldur’s Gate 3 romance on the cards. However, that doesn’t mean it isn’t possible to get emotionally attached to them, and each Hireling comes with their own background for some bonus flavor.

Here are all 12 Baldur’s Gate Hirelings:

Eldra Luthrinn

Brinna Brightsong

Zenith Feur’sel

Danton

Varanna Sunblossom

Sina’zith

Kerz

Ver’yll Wenkiir

Maddala Deadeye

Jacelyn

Kree Derryck

Sir Fuzzalump

Eldra Luthrinn

Eldra Luthrinn, slayer of people, monsters, and cups of sweet pear tea, was shown a watery grave when hunting Absolutionists in the valleys of the Chionthar.

Race: Gold Dwarf

Class: Barbarian

Abilities:

Strength – 14

Dexterity – 13

Constitution – 15

Intelligence – 8

Wisdom – 12

Charisma – 10

Brinna Brightsong

Brinna Brightsong’s bawdy crooning was silenced by an Absolute bloodbutcher after a controversial performance in a Triel tavern.

Race: Lightfoot Halfling

Class: Bard

Abilities:

Strength – 8

Dexterity – 15

Constitution – 13

Intelligence – 12

Wisdom – 10

Charisma – 17

Zenith Feur’sel

Zenith, once an optimistic Evereskan Graycloak, journeyed to Faerun in search of a new sunrise. An Absolute warband proved his dour father right: Zenith was doomed!

Race: High Elf

Class: Cleric

Abilities:

Strength – 11

Dexterity – 14

Constitution – 13

Intelligence – 8

Wisdom – 17

Charisma – 12

Danton

Danton was a refined druid and rearer of peacocks – until he thought transforming into one would help him escape Absolutist marauders. He was wrong.

Race: Mephistopheles Tiefling

Class: Druid

Abilities:

Strength – 10

Dexterity – 14

Constitution – 14

Intelligence – 8

Wisdom – 17

Charisma – 12

Varanna Sunblossom

Once a battle-worn veteran fighting for the Absolute, Varanna learnt that loyalty to the would-be god did not protect you from the murderous whims of jealous generals.

Race: Wood Half-Elf

Class: Fighter

Abilities:

Strength – 17

Dexterity – 13

Constitution – 15

Intelligence – 10

Wisdom – 12

Charisma – 8

Sina’zith

Sina’zith’s monastic preferences marked her a misfit among her kin – as did the illithid tadpole an Absolutist forced in her mind. For this, the githyanki slew her as an aberration.

Race: Githyanki

Class: Monk

Abilities:

Strength – 12

Dexterity – 17

Constitution – 14

Intelligence – 8

Wisdom – 14

Charisma – 10

Kerz

Kerz lived many years as a paladin and mercenary, years which took a hard toll on them. Befriending a group of pleasant ogres, they laid down their weapon and taught a rudimentary etiquette class, before the ogres were attacked one night, and Kerz once more took up their steel.

Race: Half-Orc

Class: Paladin

Abilities:

Strength – 17

Dexterity – 12

Constitution – 13

Intelligence – 8

Wisdom – 10

Charisma – 15

Ver’yll Wenkiir

Ver’yll spent his twilights scribbling odes to leafy canopies, bushels, and the merits of the noble hedgehog. When he refused to join the Absolute, its forces tore his forest and body apart.

Race: Lolth-Sworn Drow

Class: Ranger

Abilities:

Strength – 12

Dexterity – 17

Constitution – 13

Intelligence – 8

Wisdom – 15

Charisma – 10

Maddala Deadeye

Maddala’s blindness was cured by another True Soul passing through her village – so they could watch it being burnt to the ground around them. Such was the price of refusing the Absolute.

Race: Human

Class: Rogue

Abilities:

Strength – 8

Dexterity – 17

Constitution – 14

Intelligence – 13

Wisdom – 13

Charisma – 10

Jacelyn

Jacelyn was born a sorcerer, the seventh son of a seventh son. The agent of the Absolute that killed him knew this, and is rumored to have remarked, ‘Probably should’ve left it at six.’

Race: High Half-Elf

Class: Sorcerer

Abilities:

Strength – 8

Dexterity – 13

Constitution – 15

Intelligence – 12

Wisdom – 10

Charisma – 17

Kree Derryck

Kree’s penchant for killing folk with a mere whisper was prized in the Absolute’s ranks, but the utter devotion to her patron was met with lethal disapproval.

Race: Duergar

Class: Warlock

Abilities:

Strength – 8

Dexterity – 13

Constitution – 14

Intelligence – 13

Wisdom – 10

Charisma – 17

Sir Fuzzalump

Sir Fuzzalump was much mocked amongst his playful kind for his dour demeanour and single-minded devotion to the magical investigation of cave moss. He claims not to have giggled in over a decade, and has never frolicked.

Race: Rock Gnome

Class: Wizard

Abilities:

Strength – 8

Dexterity – 13

Constitution – 15

Intelligence – 17

Wisdom – 10

Charisma – 12

With your Baldur’s Gate 3 Hirelings in tow, you should have no trouble completing the toughest quests in Faerun. Find out how to change party members if you’re looking to recruit some fresh meat, as well as the various weapons, skills, and traits that can come in handy when creating a balanced party.