Diablo 4 lag, rubber banding, and stutter explained

How do I fix Diablo 4 lag? With so many players rushing to play Blizzard’s latest, we’re seeing some reports of rubber banding and stuttering, which some might mistake for hardware issues. That said, we’re here to help you rule out your own rig as the culprit to give you confidence that the issue is indeed server-side.

While you wait for your Diablo 4 connection to stabilize, we’ve got expert guides to every Diablo 4 class and the best Diablo 4 builds. Be sure to check out the dungeon, stronghold, and world boss locations to expedite your progress too. Now, let’s talk Diablo 4 rubber banding and lag.

What is Diablo 4 lag?

Diablo 4 lag is the unfortunate result of a poor server connection and high latency, and it has the side effect of rubber banding, random stutters, and occasional disconnections.

While you can sometimes attribute Diablo 4 stutter and what some might term as ‘lag’ to hardware issues, the majority of reported cases of rubber banding are almost certainly a server-side issue.

How do I fix Diablo 4 lag?

Here are some steps you can take to fix Diablo 4 lag:

Is Diablo 4 down? Make sure the servers are live.

Check your internet connection is stable.

Check your server ping.

Disconnect and reconnect your rig to the internet.

Reboot the game.

Use a wired connection.

Turn off Diablo 4 crossplay.

Play outside of peak hours.

Rule out hardware issues.

With so many players jumping online to play Diablo 4 at once, it’s no surprise that some technical hiccups have arisen. We’re hopeful that as we get further from the game’s launch, fewer players will be logging on and, as a result, lag and rubber banding will become less common.

That said, you can still make use of our Diablo 4 best settings guide, check out the Diablo 4 system requirements, and see which options most affect your FPS to rule out any potential hardware issues. At this point, you might be left wishing for a Diablo 4 offline mode, or at least a way to play Diablo 4 solo until the servers stabilize. We wouldn’t blame you.