Can you play Diablo 4 solo? While the game is geared towards multiplayer, there’s always the option of going it mostly alone without partying up. Here’s what you need to know about Diablo 4 solo.

Diablo 4 is right around the corner, so while you’re preparing for the Diablo 4 release date, pondering which of the Diablo 4 classes to choose, you might be wondering whether you can play the game alone. With plenty of online features, it raises the question of whether Diablo 4 has a solo mode or can be played single-player without the help of a party.

Does Diablo 4 have a solo mode?

Fortunately, you can play Diablo 4 mostly solo without partying up, but there’s no option to play the game entirely offline in single-player.

While you won’t have to play as part of a party, there are some unavoidable online features. For example, the Diablo 4 world bosses will be hard to ignore. If you want to learn more about why Diablo 4 offline isn’t a thing, we’ve got you covered. The reality is that once you’re at the Diablo 4 endgame, you’ll likely have more fun with friends anyway.

While there is no dedicated single-player mode, you can choose which of the classes best suits playing solo. We recommend going for the Rogue, as they have the ability to imbue their attacks with ice, fire, and poison damage to name but a few. To get the most out of a solo run, make sure to read up on our best Diablo 4 Rogue build to be fully prepared.

That’s everything you need to know about playing Diablo 4 solo. If you’re planning to jump into the RPG game, we’ve also worked out how long is Diablo 4 so you’re not left wondering how far through the main story you are.