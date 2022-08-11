Genshin Impact 3.0 preview stream – how to watch and rewards

Hoyoverse has announced a Genshin Impact 3.0 preview stream featuring “juicy details” for the next big update to the anime game. Along with information on the new Sumeru region and some of the upcoming Genshin Impact characters, there will also be several item drops over the course of the stream via Genshin Impact codes for players to add to their account.

The Genshin Impact 3.0 update brings a whole range of new characters native to the Sumeru region, which were recently shown off in a reveal trailer. It also introduces the Dendro element as a playable feature for the first time, with a range of new Dendro Traveler abilities and several characters including the Dendro user Tighnari joining the roster.

The new region, Sumeru – a tropical paradise featuring both lush jungles and sprawling deserts filled with ruins – will likely also be a focus of the stream. We already know that the diverse environment offers a huge range of new areas to explore, with the team promising that they’ve been experimenting with design boundaries to really push the limits of what players can expect when they arrive in Sumeru.

How to watch the Genshin Impact 3.0 preview stream

The Genshin Impact 3.0 special program preview stream will be featured on the Genshin Impact Twitch channel on August 13 at 5am PT / 8am ET / 1pm BST. It will also be repeated later in the day on the Genshin Impact YouTube channel on August 13 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST. The stream will also feature several rewards codes – you can find these on our Genshin Impact codes page if you miss them at the time!

Some leaks have also suggested that the patch cycle for Genshin Impact 3.0 could be shorter than previously anticipated. Whatever ends up coming along with the new patch, it’ll undoubtedly bring a huge wealth of content for fans of the open-world game to explore, so be sure to keep your eyes on the stream and on PCGamesN for all the updates.

